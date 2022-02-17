Men’s Golf Recap: Huskies finish fourth in Advance Golf Partners Collegiate

Caleb Manuel, a 19-year-old Topsham native who golfs at the University of Connecticut, won the Downeast Metro Amateur Golf Tournament on Sunday, June 13, 2021, setting a tournament record by shooting a 129. File photo/The Daily Campus

The UConn men’s golf team participated in the three-day Advance Golf Partners Collegiate from Sunday to Tuesday at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida, where it finished fourth out of 21 teams.

The Huskies were behind tournament winner North Carolina Greensboro, second place Creighton and third place George Mason.

As a team, the Huskies finished 17-over par with a three-day total of 881. The team shot a 289 on day one, a 298 on day two, and concluded with a 294 on day three. Their best score of any day came on day one, when the Huskies’ score of 289 resulted in the team finishing just one-over par. Their day two score of 298 tied the team for the third-best score of the day – their highest placing on any day during the tournament.

Senior Jared Nelson paced UConn with a team-best score of 216, as he finished even for par and placed eighth out of 121 tournament participants. His three-day score came to 70-73-73, as he played to the tune of two-under par on day one and one-over par on days two and three. His play marked the third time that Nelson has regulated pace for UConn in tournament play this season, tying him with sophomore Caleb Manuel for the team lead. This season, Nelson has finished in the top 10 three times and in the top 20 five times.

Sophomore Tommy Dallahan finished second on the team behind Nelson with a score of 217 and a three-day total of 74-71-72. Overall, Dallahan tied for eleventh place in tournament play with his one-over par. It was Dallahan’s best finish this season and his third top 20 finish.

Manuel finished third on the team with a score of 221, equaling an aggregate score of 72-76-73, good for five-over par. At the tourney’s end, Manuel was tied for No. 23 out of the 121 participants after his play on day three catapulted him from the No. 30 spot.

Rounding out the team play were freshman Trevor Lopez and sophomore Jimmy Paradise, who finished with scores of 229 and 231, good enough to finish at No. 55 and No. 65, respectively. Playing as an individual, senior Nick Hampoian finished with a score of 235 to place at No. 88.

The Huskies’ next tournament will take place from March 7-8 when they will compete in the Donald Ross Collegiate Classic at the Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.