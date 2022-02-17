UConn in the Pros: Huskies get traded, find opportunities in G-League

Kemba Walker

After being out for a period of time with the underperforming Knicks, Walker has finally started to find his stride, starting in 11 of his last 13 games. Most notable was his 23 point effort in New York’s loss to Portland, his best scoring mark since he dropped 44 points on the Wizards back in December. Even with the Knicks losing 10 of their last 12 games, it still is nice for Walker supporters to see him hitting the floor, even with the issues he’s had in the past. It’s also important to note that he has been limited to playing no more than 30 minutes in the New Year.

Jeremy Lamb

Last week, Lamb was traded to Sacramento in a deal involving Tyrese Haliburton and Domantas Sabonis. But due to an ankle injury, the shooting guard has only managed one game since landing in California. In the team’s win against Minnesota, Lamb scored 14 points, grabbed six boards, dished out five assists and blocked a pair of shots in 31 minutes. The veteran guard figures to be a transitional piece for the Kings, who are in the process of rebuilding around Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox. The Kings are currently No. 13th in the west, so there is a possibility that younger players with higher upside will get more run than Lamb.

Andre Drummond

In a blockbuster deal swapping superstars Ben Simmons and James Harden, Drummond was flipped as well, returning to his hometown state of New York to play as a Net. In his first appearance with Brooklyn, the center did his part in breaking the Nets’ 11 game losing streak, with 11 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one monster block on Richaun Holmes’ attempted dunk. Drummond played 24 minutes as a starter, but appears to be in the mix of a three center system involving Nic Claxton and Lamarcus Aldridge. Drummond got the start with Claxton missing the game because of a hamstring injury, but it is unclear what will happen once everyone is back and healthy.

Terry Larrier

Former UConn star Larrier has been playing great in his second G-League season. With the Wisconsin Herd this year, the Bucks affiliate, Larrier has been a solid producer, averaging 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Larrier has only appeared in 11 games up to this point because of injury. In his first game back this week, the wing scored seven points with a steal and a block in just 14 minutes of play. The 26-year-old hopes to continue his journey to the NBA as the season progresses, although it would be unlikely that he would get significant playing time.

Christian Vital

Vital has played a critical role in the Rio Grande Valley Vipers’ 11-4 campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists so far. Vital is playing in his first season with the Vipers and has a lot of potential. This week, in a win over the Birmingham Squadron, he notched 16 points, five boards, three assists and two steals in 22 minutes. As he continues to adjust to the pro style of game, Vital should see a bigger role with the team filled with prospects, including former 5-star guard Daishen Nix.