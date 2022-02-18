From Storrs to New York: Fashion week 

During New York Fashion Week, held semi-annually in February and September, a series of fashion shows display international collections to the public. This past week, from Feb. 10 through Feb. 16, New York was consumed with talk about the newest trends and patterns seen in the shows.

Fashion critics and showgoers alike have praised this NYFW’s collections for their color selection and the number of new trends that are suspected to gain popularity throughout 2022. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Pantone’s fall 2022 color projections have made a big impact at NYFW, with all 15 projected trends popping up on the runway.

Through “Access Via NYFW: The Experience,” the public can attend a selection of the fashion shows. This new and exciting opportunity makes attending NYFW a reality rather than a distant fantasy for anyone — including college students.

Stephania Korenovsky, a second-semester healthcare management major, took advantage of this opportunity and attended a show on Feb. 12, from 1-4 p.m. at the Metropolitan Pavilion. The fashion show she attended emphasized the overall trends of fashion week with streetwear and color patterns.

“I attended the New York Fashion Week Streetwear Show,” Korenovsky said via email. “I got to see the designers RonDyce, Cierra Boyd, LLESSUR and PIA BOLTE. Each designer had their own types of clothing: a lot had aspects of avant garde street wear, a lot of baggy and ‘graffiti’ patterned suits. There were leather-type materials used and animal print, some clothing used plaid and tools, there was athletic wear, a really interesting designer made clothing from reused sneakers and laces.”

WWD’s coverage also mentions The Color Institute fall 2022 color report, which names the season’s reigning color trends: neutrals, like ivory and a peachy beige, to bolder colors like neon orange, emerald green and golden yellow.

The color report proved correct with a number of vivid neon colors appearing in the shows, such as the streetwear show Korenovsky attended. Neon was highlighted in those streetwear designs, specifically in one look that gathered much attention: A neon pink puffer coat paired with metallic sunglasses.

Designers such as Christian Siriano and Maisie Wilen emphasized a retro-futuristic fashion look. A bigger theme behind some of the designer pieces was the concept of a post-pandemic world.

The process of attending through “Access Via NYFW” is simple for anyone who wants to prepare for the next round of NYFW shows, which become available to the public in September 2022.

“I was directed to a website that had all these dates and information on what shows are open to the public,” Korenovsky said. “There were three rates of tickets ranging from $50 to $200.”

“Going to New York City for fashion week was a real eye-opening experience because I learned that going to extravagant events like fashion shows is doable and not completely out of reach for normal people (or college students like me),” Korenovsky said. “I hope to go back and see some more fashion shows in the future.”

Even if it may feel like a distant dream, attending NYFW is a great opportunity for anyone interested in fashion, as a hobby or career.