Thirsty Thursdays: More margaritas for National Margarita Day

Pictured is a margarita against a black backdrop and on a white table, making the glass shine. The infamous 2/22/22 Twosday was also National Margarita Day and Margaritas are known for their classic and easy recipe. Photo credit to Kim van Vuuren

The illustrious 2/22/2022 Tuesday was also noteworthy for being National Margarita Day — hopefully you celebrated with a special Thirsty Tuesday! If not, today is the day. Margaritas are a classic cocktail favorite for their simple recipe, powerful flavor and customizability. It’s one of my favorite drinks, and I’m sure there’s a variation you’ll come to love too if you don’t already. Make one (or more) of these margaritas, grab some salt and lime and you’re all set to celebrate.

Let’s start with the classic

(adapted from Gimme Some Oven)

Ingredients for a single drink

One and a half ounces of silver tequila

One ounce of orange liquer

Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec

Three-fourths ounce of freshly-squeezed lime juice

Optional: agave nectar or simple syrup; ice

Coarse salt for rimming the glass

Lime wedge for serving

For a pitcher (16 servings) of margaritas

Three cups of silver tequila

Two cups of orange liquer

Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec

One and half cups of freshly-squeezed lime juice

Optional: agave nectar or simple syrup; ice

Coarse salt for rimming the glass

Lime wedges for serving

Instructions

Salt the rim (optional). Run a lime wedge around the top rim of your serving glass. Fill a shallow bowl or plate with salt, then dip the rim until it is covered with your desired amount of salt. Set aside.

Make the margarita mix. Add tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and a few ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds. Give the mix a taste and stir in a teaspoon or two of sweetener if desired.

Serve. Fill the prepared serving glass with ice. Strain in the margarita mix, garnish with a lime slice, serve and enjoy. Cheers!

Cool as a mule margarita

(adapted from National Margarita Day)

Ingredients

Two ounces of resposado tequila

One ounce of cucumber juice

Half an ounce of lime juice

Ginger beer

Instructions

Add all the ingredients to a glass over ice. Stir and garnish with a cucumber.

Cranberry margaritas

(adapted from The Cookie Rookie)

Ingredients for the margarita

One-third cup of honey ginger simple syrup (recipe below)

Four and half cups of cranberry juice

One cup of lemon juice

One and half cups of tequila

One-half cup of orange liquer

Cointreau, triple sec, Grand Marnier

Ice

One lemon, sliced

For garnish: salt, lemon wedges and mint sprigs

Ingredients for the honey lemon ginger simple syrup

One-half cup of honey

Two lemon peels, around two inches each

One piece of ginger, around one inch

One cup of water

Instructions for the simple syrup

In a small saucepan over low heat, stir together the honey, water, lemon peels and ginger.

Cook, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

Discard the lemon peel and the ginger and let it cool down completely before using it

Instructions for the margaritas

In a pitcher, stir together the simple syrup, cranberry juice and lemon juice. Add the tequila and orange liquer and stir to incorporate. Add the lemon slices and fill with ice.

Rub each glass rim with lemon and dip into salt. Once the glasses are rimmed with salt, fill with the margarita and decorate with lemon wedges and mint sprigs.

