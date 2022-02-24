Thirsty Thursdays: More margaritas for National Margarita Day

The illustrious 2/22/2022 Tuesday was also noteworthy for being National Margarita Day — hopefully you celebrated with a special Thirsty Tuesday! If not, today is the day. Margaritas are a classic cocktail favorite for their simple recipe, powerful flavor and customizability. It’s one of my favorite drinks, and I’m sure there’s a variation you’ll come to love too if you don’t already. Make one (or more) of these margaritas, grab some salt and lime and you’re all set to celebrate.
Let’s start with the classic
(adapted from Gimme Some Oven)
Ingredients for a single drink
- One and a half ounces of silver tequila
- One ounce of orange liquer
- Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec
- Three-fourths ounce of freshly-squeezed lime juice
- Optional: agave nectar or simple syrup; ice
- Coarse salt for rimming the glass
- Lime wedge for serving
For a pitcher (16 servings) of margaritas
- Three cups of silver tequila
- Two cups of orange liquer
- Cointreau, Grand Marnier or Triple Sec
- One and half cups of freshly-squeezed lime juice
- Optional: agave nectar or simple syrup; ice
- Coarse salt for rimming the glass
- Lime wedges for serving
Instructions
- Salt the rim (optional). Run a lime wedge around the top rim of your serving glass. Fill a shallow bowl or plate with salt, then dip the rim until it is covered with your desired amount of salt. Set aside.
- Make the margarita mix. Add tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice and a few ice cubes to a cocktail shaker. Cover and shake vigorously for about 10 seconds. Give the mix a taste and stir in a teaspoon or two of sweetener if desired.
- Serve. Fill the prepared serving glass with ice. Strain in the margarita mix, garnish with a lime slice, serve and enjoy. Cheers!
Cool as a mule margarita
(adapted from National Margarita Day)
Ingredients
- Two ounces of resposado tequila
- One ounce of cucumber juice
- Half an ounce of lime juice
- Ginger beer
Instructions
- Add all the ingredients to a glass over ice. Stir and garnish with a cucumber.
Cranberry margaritas
(adapted from The Cookie Rookie)
Ingredients for the margarita
- One-third cup of honey ginger simple syrup (recipe below)
- Four and half cups of cranberry juice
- One cup of lemon juice
- One and half cups of tequila
- One-half cup of orange liquer
- Cointreau, triple sec, Grand Marnier
- Ice
- One lemon, sliced
- For garnish: salt, lemon wedges and mint sprigs
Ingredients for the honey lemon ginger simple syrup
- One-half cup of honey
- Two lemon peels, around two inches each
- One piece of ginger, around one inch
- One cup of water
Instructions for the simple syrup
- In a small saucepan over low heat, stir together the honey, water, lemon peels and ginger.
- Cook, stirring occasionally for 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Discard the lemon peel and the ginger and let it cool down completely before using it
Instructions for the margaritas
- In a pitcher, stir together the simple syrup, cranberry juice and lemon juice. Add the tequila and orange liquer and stir to incorporate. Add the lemon slices and fill with ice.
- Rub each glass rim with lemon and dip into salt. Once the glasses are rimmed with salt, fill with the margarita and decorate with lemon wedges and mint sprigs.
