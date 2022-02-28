Traditional Irish ensemble Danú comes to UConn

The Jorgensen Center for Performing Arts at the University of Connecticut will host the Irish ensemble acoustic band Danú on Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. They will perform ancient Irish classics and contemporary favorites geared toward pleasing a wide range of audience members.

Danú began their career by performing at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in 1995. The seven members originate from the Irish counties of Waterford, Cork, Dublin and Donegal. Danú, hailed as one of the world’s top traditional Irish ensembles, features the flute, tin whistle, fiddle, button accordion, bouzouki and vocals. They are known for their impactful live shows, consisting of a colorful mix of new material and old Irish folk favorites.

“Danú is a wonderful traditional Irish music ensemble that has appeared at Jorgensen three times in the past years,” said Rodney Rock, Jorgenson director. “[They are] all talented and spirited musicians and singers who just strike the right tone for our audiences at this time of year.”

Danú has garnered worldwide acclaim for their music and performances. They are the only band to be voted Best Traditional Group twice in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. Danú won the award in 2001 as well as in 2004, when the band also won Best Original Song for their version of Tommy Sand’s “County Down.” Dublin’s magazine, Irish Music Magazine, voted their second album as Best Overall Traditional Act. Additionally, the Los Angeles Times regards Danú as “compellingly original,” and the New York Times describes their performances as ones where “fierce fiddle reels to pensive ballads.”

Danú is currently traveling the nation on their Saint Patrick’s Day United States Tour, making 17 stops in various states including Colorado, New York and Georgia.

“The traditional Irish music is fun, fast and infectious,” Rock added. “You just won’t be able to stay in your seat!”

Danú’s March 12 performance at Jorgensen will be presented in the memory of Joan McGuigan, a Jorgensen CoStar who recently passed. McGuigan is a cherished member of the community who generously volunteered her time, often at Jorgenson, and served as chair of CoStars for two years. She loved singing, dancing and Irish music, and Jorgensen decided this performance is a fitting opportunity to recognize McGuigan’s kindness and positivity.

Jorgensen opened in December 1955 and is recognized as the largest college-based presenting program in New England. Every year, Jorgensen presents over 25 nationally and globally praised artists and ensembles in a variety of genres.

Danú’s concert will be available both in-person and online. For the in-person performance, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests are required for all patrons above the age of 12. Masks are required for all. In-person tickets are $25-$35 and livestream access codes are $25, which grant attendees access to the concert on one device. Tickets can be purchased at jorgensen.uconn.edu or by calling the Box Office at 860-486-4226.