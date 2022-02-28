What’s coming and leaving streaming services during the month of March

If you’re a millennial and still have cable in 2022, you’re one of few. Over the past decade, streaming services have slowly taken over our televisions, with choices ranging between Hulu, HBO, Disney+, Netflix and more. Here are some of the newest releases to keep an eye out for:

HBO

March 6: “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is a new drama series that delves into the history of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most dominating times in the history of basketball. The series features Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Segel and more.

March 15: “Phoenix Rising” is a two-part documentary based on the experiences of actress Evan Rachel Wood, and specifically deals with domestic violence. Wood transforms her experiences into a vehicle for pursuing justice, healing generational wounds and claiming her narrative.

HBO offers many series with new episodes premiering every Sunday, including “Euphoria” at 9 p.m. and “The Righteous Gemstones” at 10 p.m. If you’re looking for an educational watch, new documentaries that are currently available include “Fredrick Douglass: In Five Speeches,” “Icahn: The Restless Billionaire” and “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep.”

On Feb. 28, HBO removed a number of movies, including “The Hunt,” “The Score,” “The Prince,” “Snow Dogs” and “The Call of the Wild.”

Netflix

A plethora of new movies and shows are coming to Netflix this March, including some classics, such as “Shrek” and “Shrek 2” on March 1. Also debuting this coming Tuesday are “Top Gun,” the 2010 and 1984 versions of “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and a Netflix documentary titled “Worst Roommate Ever.”

March 23: The beloved “Bridgerton” is debuting its season two at the end of this month, surely exciting the millions of viewers that tuned in this past year.

Unfortunately, in March Netflix will be getting rid of “The Karate Kid,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “The Holiday,” “Braveheart” and more.

Disney+

March 5: “Marvel’s WandaVision” will hit Disney+ this coming Friday. The miniseries stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Miximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, who play two beings with superpowers that engage in a regular lifestyle until they begin to realize that everything may not always be as it appears.

March 5: In this version of “Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties,” Garfield and Odie take a trip to the other side of the ocean, where Garfield swaps places with a similar-looking cat who happens to live in a castle in England.

March 18: If you’re a fan of the original “Cheaper by the Dozen,” then this is the perfect time to tune in and get a Disney+ account. On March 18, a 2022 version of “Cheaper by the Dozen” will be premiering on Disney+, guaranteeing laughs and a fuzzy heart all in one.

Hulu

March 3: “The Dropout,” a new limited series starring Amanda Seyfried, delves into the life of the infamous Elizabeth Holmes. In 2003 Holmes founded Theranos, a company within Silicon Valley that would later lead to her arrest in 2022. After being named the youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes in 2015, questions regarding Holmes’ integrity and authenticity began to arise, which eventually led her to being convicted of defrauding investors and facing up to 20 years in federal prison.

March 4: “Normal People” star Daisy Edgar-Jones is starring in Hulu’s original film “Fresh,” a story about a woman who meets a man in a grocery store and agrees to a romantic weekend getaway after their first date — only to find out her new beau has been hiding some things.

“Love, Simon,” “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” and “Grown Ups” are some of the films that will be leaving Hulu during the month of March.

Whether you’re subscribed to one streaming service or all of them, there are numerous new television shows and films to keep an eye out for. I hope you enjoy some of the ones I’ve mentioned above!