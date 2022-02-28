Women’s Tennis: Huskies fall to LIU on the road

The UConn Women’s Tennis Team competed against Stony Brook at the Magic Lincer Tennis Club in Manchester, CT on Feb. 18, 2022.

The UConn women’s tennis team looked to build on the momentum created by a dominant victory at home against Stony Book, traveling on the road to battle the Long Island University Sharks.

In doubles No. 1, the partnership of sophomore Leonie Hoppe and senior Julieanne Bou came away victorious against LIU’s Valentina Dancenco and Sofiya Kuzina at a mark of 6-4. However, the Sharks combatted this match with strong performances in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches. Victoria Erechtchenko and Elinor Storkaas took down sophomore Aleksandra Karamyshev and freshman Isabel Petri Bere with a score of 6-4 in No. 2. The Sharks repeated this score in No. 3, taking down the junior UConn duo of Caroline Cook and Denise Lai, defeated by Jasmine Maduel and Kate Jorjoliani.

The singles matches were equally contested and hard-fought. In singles No. 1, Bou took care of business against Erechtchenko 7-6, 6-1, bouncing back after falling last week against Brook. However, Hoppe fell to Dancenco in No. 2 in straight sets, 6-4 and 7-6. The Sharks were aided by a strong performance in singles No. 3, with Kuzina taking down Karamyshev 7-6, 6-3.

Cook attempted to lead UConn to a road victory, a strong showing in singles No. 4 against Storkaas, 6-4, 6-3. However, LIU was relentless in their pursuit of a home win, as Bianca Compuesto took down Bere handily 6-2 and 6-1 in singles No. 5. Lai emerged victorious in singles No. 6 against Jorjoliani. But it was not enough for the Huskies to come out on top, as the Huskies fell back under .500, losing to Long Island 4-3.