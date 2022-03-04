Women’s Tennis: UConn keeps ball rolling, dominates Sacred Heart 

The UConn Women’s Tennis Team competed against Stony Brook at the Magic Lincer Tennis Club in Manchester, CT on Feb. 18, 2022. Photo by Skyler Kim / The Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s tennis team has been looking to build momentum in the early part of the spring season. In pursuit of their first winning streak so far, they welcomed Sacred Heart to the Magic Lincer Tennis Club in Manchester for an afternoon interstate showdown.

The doubles matches were all Huskies on Wednesday. Doubles No. 1 was controlled by Julieanne Bou and Leonie Hoppe, taking down Katsiaryna Starastsenka and Ciara O’Toole 6-2, improving their duo record to 10-10 on the season. The impressive doubles No. 2 team of Aleksandra Karamyshev and Isabel Petri Bere pushed their record to 13-7, defeating Vitalina Golod and Kim Fenton by a score of 6-2. UConn completed the doubles sweep, as the team of juniors composed of Caroline Cook and Denise Lai improved to 4-5 on the season with a 6-3 victory in Doubles Match No. 3 over Sacred Heart’s team of first-year players, Aina Garriga and Renee Sharma.

The UConn Women’s Tennis Team competed against Stony Brook at the Magic Lincer Tennis Club in Manchester, CT on Feb. 18, 2022. Photo by Skyler Kim / The Daily Campus.

The Huskies found similar success in their singles matches. Bou improved her record to 13-8 overall, defeating Starastsenka in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 in singles match No. 1. Hoppe moved to 11-8 in her singles record, taking down O’Toole 6-3, 6-3, to give UConn a victory in singles match No. 2. Aleksandra Karamyshev matched the energy of Bou, Hoppe, and the rest of the team with a singles No. 3 win over Golod in straight sets as well, 6-1, 6-3. Caroline Cook continued her winning streak, extending it to four over Garriga, defeating her in singles match No. 4 6-3, 6-1. Isabel Petri Bere had a contested first set against Kim Fenton, but came out on top in singles No. 5, 7-5, 6-2.

The only Sacred Heart point came at the hands of Renee Sharma, who took down Denise Lai in singles No. 6, dropping her to 9-10 on the season overall. However, it was UConn that came out victorious, beating the interstate Pioneers 6-1 to move to over .500 on the season at a mark of 4-3.

Next up for UConn is another Connecticut opponent as the Huskies welcome Quinnipiac to Magic Lincer on Tuesday, March at 1:00 p.m.