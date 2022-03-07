WLAX Recap: Huskies mount huge 5-goal comeback to take down UMass  

UConn Women’s Lacrosse battled to a 12-11 victory over No. 22 UMass as UConn senior Sydney Watson scored halfway through the overtime period. With the win, the Huskies pick up their first victory against a ranked opponent and improve to 4-1 on the season.

If there’s one mindset a team should have when it comes to the UConn women’s lacrosse team, it should be to never count them out.

Even when the Huskies were down by five goals early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against UMass, UConn showed their powerful offensive game, along with a depth of players that has kept them feared by their opponents thus far. That depth led them back from a 4-9 deficit to beat UMass 17-14 on the road.

In their third victory in a row, the Huskies were able to see four players score more than three goals in what was a true show of strength for the team. Coach Katie Woods truly got the most out of her team after UMass was able to put up 6 goals in the first quarter. Despite just two free-position attempts and down 19-16 on draw controls, UConn made it work, outscoring UMass 9-3 in the second half of Saturday’s win.

While UConn wasn’t able to get its usual offensive boost from star Sydney Watson, the Huskies were able to get a major contribution from sophomore Susan Lafountain. After a freshman season with just three games played, she has stepped up for her squad when they needed her most. Against the Minutewomen, Lafountain put up four 4 goals, along with an assist, to lead her team to victory on the road.

Lafountain wasn’t the only contributor for the Huskies either. The team received a great game from Kate Shaffer too, who had 4 goals in the win. Pair that scoring with three 3 goals from the always reliable Lia LaPrise and you have a recipe for success. Overall, UConn had six different goal scorers in the game.

When talking about UConn’s incredible depth throughout the team, you can’t forget about Grace Coon either who has and she’s been incredibly consistent in her performance thus far. Saturday’s win was no different for the senior as Coon had three 3 goals, along with a team-leading three 3 assists, to give her another incredible performance. Those three 3 goals add to an already impressive 11 goal total for the season thus far.

While goalkeeper Landyn White struggled early to contain the early scoring outburst by the Minutewomen, the senior was locked in for UConn as the team strived to comeback from an 8-11 deficit at halftime. White had 6 saves in the second half for UConn and beat UMass in saves 11-6 in the game.

While Watson didn’t have her usual offensive firepower, she was still a force on the draw, grabbing 11 total in the game.

After the win, UConn heads back to Storrs, CT, where they’ll have their first game at Morrone Stadium as they take on Manhattan College in a 2 p.m. Wednesday matchup.