Amazon announces tuition-funding partnership with UConn 

The Amazon Career Choice gives students that are Amazon employees to still receive higher education even with inability to pay for tuition. Photo from AP Photo.

On Thursday, March 3, Amazon announced partnerships with six colleges and universities across New England, including the University of Connecticut.

A component of Amazon’s Career Choice program, the partnerships will offer fully-funded college tuition to full-time employees and half-price tuition to hourly part-time employees, according to Caitlin McLaughlin, Amazon’s public relations lead for New England.

McLaughlin also said hourly employees can enroll in for-credit undergraduate classes at UConn.

“We’re excited to be able to provide the opportunity for debt-free higher education to thousands of our hourly employees,” McLaughlin said. “This program gives our employees opportunities to advance their career and personal goals, whether their journey keeps them working here at Amazon or takes them elsewhere in the future.”

The college tuition benefits, which can also be applied to books and school fees, are available for use after 90 days of working at Amazon, according to a press announcement.

“UConn is excited to be part of the Amazon Career Choice network,” said Ruth Kustoff, UConn’s director of Continuing and Professional education. “We are looking forward to providing higher education opportunities to Amazon employees through our Storrs and regional campuses.”

In addition to UConn, Amazon has also partnered with Capital Community College in Hartford. The other New England partners include Southern New Hampshire University and Manchester Community College in New Hampshire, as well as the Ben Franklin Institute of Technology and Bristol Community College in Massachusetts.

With 140 national and local university partnerships, Amazon offers career advancement opportunities to 750,000 hourly employees in the United States, the press announcement said.

According to McLaughlin, Connecticut is currently home to more than 16,000 full and part-time Amazon employees.

The Career Choice program launched in 2012 and has since provided education to more than 50,000 employees, according to the press announcement.

“As of this announcement, Amazon’s Career Choice program works with more than 180 education providers across the U.S., which along with colleges and universities includes partners providing industry certifications, English language proficiency, and high school completion programs,” the announcement said. “Career Choice is one of nine free skills training and education programs that Amazon offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.”

Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, said the company is thrilled to add more educational partners to its Career Choice program.

“We’re committed to empowering our employees with easy access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere,” added Davis. “Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor’s degree, we’re working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey.”

A list of open job positions in Connecticut can be found on Amazon’s website.