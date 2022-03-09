Men’s Golf Recap: Huskies finish fifth in Ross Collegiate Classic 

The UConn men’s golf team participated in the two-day Ross Collegiate Classic on Monday and Tuesday at Mid Pines Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina, finishing fifth out of 17 teams.

The Huskies were behind tournament winner Seton Hall, second-place Elon, third-place Richmond and fourth-place Loyola Maryland.

As a team, the Huskies finished 22-over par with a two-day total of 886. The team shot a 296 and a 297 on day one, playing two rounds on the opening day, and followed with a 293 on day two. The team’s best score came in round three, when the Huskies’ score of 293 resulted in the team finishing just five-over par.

Sophomore Caleb Manuel paced Connecticut with a team-best score of 217, as he finished one-over par to place tenth out of 108 tournament participants. His three-round score came to 66-77-74, as he dominated in round one with a six-under par but finished five-over and two-over in rounds two and three, respectively. His play marked the fourth time that Manuel has led UConn in tournament play this season, the most on the team.

Sophomore Tommy Dallahan finished second on the team behind Nelson with a score of 220, a three-day total of 74-71-75. Overall, Dallahan tied for 17th place in tournament play with his four-over par. It was Dallahan’s fourth top 20 finish of the season.

Senior Jared Nelson finished third on the team with a score of 225, equaling an aggregate score of 74-81-70, good for nine-over par. Though not one of his stronger performances of the season, Nelson still finished tied for 31st out of the 121 participants after his two-under par in round three catapulted him from the 57th spot.

Rounding out the team play were freshman Trevor Lopez and sophomore Jimmy Paradise, who finished with scores of 229 and 233, good enough to finish 56th and 72nd, respectively. Playing as an individual, freshman Eric Boulger finished with a score of 238, placing 89th.

The Huskies’ next tournament will take place from March 14 to 15 when they will compete in the Beach at the Surf Bash, at the Golf and Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.