UConn in the Pros: Cardiac Kemba flatlines 

Andre Drummond – Nets

Since becoming the new addition to this struggling Brooklyn Nets team, Andre Drummond has struggled to fit in. However, he surprised most people with his recent performance. Drummond put up a season high of 20 points and added 14 points, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday’s 132-121 victory over the Hornets. With the Nets losing James Harden, Kevin Durant is working alone out on the court with the exception of having Kyrie Irving come play for away games. It is going to be interesting how Brooklyn decides to use Drummond in these upcoming games as the Nets are looking to climb their way back up the standings. They will be facing Joel Embid and the 76ers this Thursday, March 10, which will not be an easy task.

Kemba Walker – Knicks

The Knicks have decided to shut down Kemba Walker for the rest of the season due to recurring knee injuries. For the New York Knicks, this bad news is just the tip of the iceberg. Now with Kemba not playing, he has put himself in a position to be traded in the offseason. The Knicks brought in the Bronx native with hopes he would be the star point guard they have been waiting for, but it clearly did not end up working out. Former UConn coach Jim Calhoun told the New York Post when asked about Walker, “One thing I’m sure of and positive of — he’s going to do everything humanly possible to get back to playing.’’ Since Kemba’s contract will expire this summer, it is likely that the Knicks will try to trade him.

James Bouknight – Hornets

James Bouknight continues struggling his rookie year as he is ruled out to play again with a neck injury. Bouknight has missed the last five games with this injury and is currently averaging five points per game. The Hornets recently picked up veteran guard Isaiah Thomas on a 10-day contract recently with hopes he can provide some leadership to this young team. Charlotte currently sits behind the Nets in ninth place.

Rudy Gay – Jazz

While being part of a playoff caliber Utah Jazz team, Rudy Gay has still been restricted in his playing time lately due to an ongoing knee injury and illness. The 35-year-old veteran last played on Feb. 28 for 13 minutes and scored just three points and two assists. The Jazz are in fourth place in the Western conference and hope to have Gay back soon, as he is a valuable asset to this talented team.