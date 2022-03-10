Women’s Tennis: UConn wins third straight, defeats Quinnipiac 5-2

The UConn Women’s Tennis Team competed against Stony Brook at the Magic Lincer Tennis Club in Manchester, CT on Feb. 18, 2022. The UConn Women’s team defeated Quinnipiac with a score of 5-2. Photo courtesy of Skyler Kim/The Daily Campus

The UConn women’s tennis team has struggled to string together win streaks at the beginning of the 2022 season. Going back and forth under and over the .500 mark, the Huskies have fought to build momentum and achieve success that can carry them throughout the spring season, as days get longer and the weather gets nicer. They welcomed another in-state opponent, Quinnipiac, to Magic Lincer Tennis Club on Tuesday afternoon looking to do just that.

The top doubles team of Julianne Bou and Leonie Hoppe took care of business, winning a closely contested match against the Bobcats team of Claire Koscielski and Brittney Wilbur, lifting UConn to the win in Doubles No. 1. It was more of the same in Doubles No. 2, as Aleksandra Karamyshev and Isabel Petri Bere moved to 14-7 on the year, defeating Kamilla Nella and Dominique Vasile 6-4. Quinnipiac snagged the win in Doubles No. 3, as the team of Jordan Bradley and Madison Williams was too much for Caroline Cook and Denise Lai, emerging victorious 6-4.

In the singles matchups, it was more of the same strong play for UConn. Bou improved to a team best 14-8 on the year, defeating Nella in straight sets 6-4, 6-2 in Singles No. 1. The same could not be said for Karamyshev at Singles No. 2, falling in straight sets to Koscielski, ending 12-11 overall on the season. However, UConn had her back in both Singles No. 3 and 4, as Hoppe rebounded after dropping the first set 4-6 to come back and defeat Vasile in the next two sets, 7-5, 6-0, pushing her record to 12-8. Caroline Cook did the same in No. 4, only needing two sets to notch a win over Williams, combatting the defeat in Doubles No. 3 with a 6-1, 6-0 straight set victory.

Isabel Petri Bere stayed locked in and composed in Singles No. 5, taking down Jordan Bradley 6-1, 6-1 to for her third win in a row and moved to 8-2 in her last 10. Quinnipiac was able to salvage Singles No. 6, as Andie Williams beat Lai in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, handing the junior her second loss in a row, and pushing her under .500 for the season. Despite this, it was UConn who won its third match in a row, defeating the Bobcats 5-2.

Up next for the Huskies is a trip to Florida to take on Florida Southern College on Tuesday, March 15, the first of a back-to-back in the Sunshine State, moving down to Daytona Beach the following afternoon to face Bethune-Cookman on March 16.