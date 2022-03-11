Baseball: UConn meets Pepperdine for the first time 

After a single game at home in Storrs following a trail of Florida games, UConn baseball is back on the road. This time, the team is going west to start another stretch of road games in California, and Pepperdine University in Malibu is the first stop. In the next 11 days, UConn will play eight games.

UConn is looking to keep its eight-game win streak going after beating the University of Hartford on Tuesday in the Hook C’s home opener, 8-3. Head coach Jim Penders noted after the game that despite the win, it wasn’t the Huskies’ best showing.

“It was cold; and I don’t want to be able to tell that it was cold,” Penders said of the Hook C’s performance earlier this week.

Heading back to the warmer weather, the coach believes that the climate will continue to treat the team well as they’ve had a successful season so far, boasting a record of 9-1 following the win over Hartford. Still, Pepperdine will present a new challenge, as UConn hasn’t faced this team before.

The Pepperdine Waves have had a strong start to their season as well, sitting at 8-4 ahead of welcoming the Huskies to their field. They also played on Tuesday, but suffered a tough 1-2 loss to Long Beach State University.

Prior to that, the Waves swept Cal State Fullerton in a three-game series. UConn will be the last opponent that Pepperdine plays outside of its West Coast Conference. Meanwhile, UConn has 18 games, including this series, until Big East play begins.

The series opens on Friday at 5 p.m. EST on Friday, followed by 4 p.m. starts on both Saturday and Sunday. All games will be available for streaming on the WCC Network and broadcasted on MIXLR radio.