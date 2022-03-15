WLAX Recap: Huskies remain dominant in win over Cornell

Can anyone stop the University of Connecticut right now?

It certainly didn’t seem like it on Sunday, as the Huskies took on Cornell in their first game of the season at Morrone Stadium.

After playing their previous home matchups at the team’s indoor practice facility, the Mark R. Shenkman Center, the team returned to their usual stomping grounds at Morrone Stadium.

UConn has been on an absolute tear in the second half and that continued on Sunday with the team out scoring the Big Red 12-6 in the second half.

That second half performance was essential to UConn’s win. The team went into the second half with an 8-8 score. The Huskies were outscored by the Big Red 5-4 in the first quarter, but picked up their effort in the second quarter with a solid 4-3 performance.

Much of that huge offense in the second half was due to the play of senior Lia LaPrise. She’s been proving why she’s one of the biggest stars on this Huskies team and Sunday was a big reason why. Her 6-goal performance in just the second half on Sunday gave her 21 on the season, just 3 points shy of teammate Sydney Watson.

Despite Cornell pushing their deficit to two points early in the second half, LaPrise was determined to get her team the victory. Her four goals in the fourth quarter, along with a lone goal from Kate Shaffer, secured the victory for UConn.

LaPrise, along with Watson, Grace Coon and Kate Shaffer all acquired hat tricks in the victory. Stephanie Palmucci grabbed two goals for the team, while Susan LaFountain and Madelyn were also able to each have a spot on the scoreboard.

After a hat trick performance against Manhattan College, Watson continued to show why she’s one of the best players in women’s lacrosse today. Her four goals, two assists and nine draw controls were huge in the win.

This win gives the Huskies four wins in a row. This symbolizes how dominant UConn has been after becoming unranked.

The Huskies are back on the road for their next matchup, where they’ll head to New York for a game against the University of Albany.