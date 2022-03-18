Men’s Golf: Bash at the Beach

UConn men’s golf continues their success as they keep their streak of top five finishes alive by earning a fifth-place finish in the Donald Ross Collegiate Classic, held at the Mid Pines Inn & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C.

The Huskies were led by sophomore Caleb Manuel who tied for 10th overall. UConn collectively went 2-over, 296-297-293 for 886, to finish just nine strokes out of second place in the 17-team event. Seton Hall captured the team title with a 9-over 873, followed by Elon, Richmond, Loyola Maryland and UConn.

This is Manuel’s sixth top ten finish with a 1-over 66-77-74= 216, which included his low round of the year (66), his 10th sub-70 round, and his 13th round of par or better.

The Huskies season continues as they travel to the Surf, Golf & Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., to compete in the Bash at the Beach. In the field it’ll be Appalachian State, Delaware, LIU, North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T, Marquette, Penn, Radford, Rhode Island, Rider, Troy, St. Francis (Penn.), UConn and Maryland Eastern Shore.

For Delaware, Roberto Nieves is someone to look out for as he was named CAA Men’s Golfer of the Week. This is the fourth time he’s won the award in the 2021-22 season, after tying for third place at the Loyola Intercollegiate on Feb. 21-22.

In the Big East, Marquette is sending Hunter Eichhorn who has had success recently setting a new MU and event 18-hole record with an 11-under par 61 in the final round of the Puerto Rico Classic on Feb. 15. He is another player to look out for in this tournament, as he sits in the No. 1 spot in Big East player rankings. Marquette is in 1st place in the Big East as well.

Marquette will send Hunter Eicchorn, Max Lyons, Tyler Leach, Aiden Lafferty, Nicolás Evangelio as team and then Josh Robinson, Aiden Lafferty and Patrick Adler as individuals.

UConn will send Jared Nelson, Tommy Dallahan, Caleb Manuel, Trevor Lopez and Jimmy Paradise as a team and Hampoian as an individual.

Former NBA player J.R. Smith will be participating in the event for North Carolina A&T. Smith played 16 seasons and spent time with the Hornets, Nuggets, Knicks, Cavaliers and Lakers. He was a two-time NBA champion and was also named Sixth Man of the Year in 2013.

The Bash at the Beach tournament will run from March 15-16. Tee times are scheduled for 8 a.m. off of holes No. 1 and No. 10. 36 holes of competition are scheduled for rounds one and two Monday and the final 18 holes are set for Tuesday.