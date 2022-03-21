Men’s Golf Recap: Dallahan takes home tournament crown

The UConn men’s golf team participated in the two-day Bash at the Beach last Monday and Tuesday at the Surf, Gold and Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they finished fifth out of 15 teams.

The Huskies were behind tournament winner Troy, second place Appalachian State, and a two-way tie for third place between Long Island and Marquette.

As a team, Connecticut finished 17-under par with a three-round total of 836. The team shot a 279 and a 284 in rounds one and two, and followed with a three-rounds best of 273 in round three. The Huskies’ total score of 836 was only one stroke behind Long Island and Marquette, as the team just missed out on making it a three-way tie for third.

Sophomore Tommy Dallahan played the best match of his career with a tournament-best score of 201, as he finished 12-under par and placed first out of 99 tournament participants. His three-round score came to an impressive 67-69-65 as he dominated with three consecutive sub-70 rounds, one of only two players to do so in the Bash. Both Dallahan’s round three score of 65 and his final score of 201 marked career-highs, while his play marked the first time that the sophomore has placed higher than 12th in tournament play this season. In addition to taking home his hardware for the tournament, Dallahan was named the Big East Golfer of the Week.

Fellow sophomore Caleb Manuel finished second on the team behind Dallahan with a score of 207, equaling an aggregate total of 68-71-68. Overall, Dallahan tied for 10th place in tournament play with his six-under par. It was Manuel’s seventh top-10 finish of the season as he continues to play as one of Connecticut’s top golfers.

Senior Jared Nelson finished third on the team with a score of 215, equaling an aggregate score of 75-71-69, good for three-over par. The total was good enough to place Nelson in the top 50 after he finished 47th in the tournament.

Rounding out the team play were freshman Trevor Lopez and sophomore Jimmy Paradise, who finished with scores of 221 and 222, good enough to finish 63th and 66th. Playing as individuals, senior Nick Hampoian finished with a 221, freshman Eric Boulger finished with a score of 226 and freshman Vikram Konaki finished with a 233, and the three placed 63rd, 74th and 87th, respectively.

The Huskies’ next tournament will take place from March 27-29 when they will compete in the Craft Farms Intercollegiate at the Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.