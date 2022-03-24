The Barista Diaries: Coffee flights at TJ’s Burritos  

As both a coffee lover and a foodie, I admire creativity when it comes to coffee recipes. If you also love specialty coffee creations and live in Connecticut, the coffee flights at TJ’s Burritos in East Granby will undoubtedly change your life. I know you might be wondering why a burrito restaurant would sell coffee, but this chill and funky spot serves it all. It has a beachy vibe that will make you feel like you are on vacation, and did I mention that they also serve delicious margaritas, mimosas and Tito’s lemonade flights? Anyways, let’s talk about the innovative coffee flights and why they are so good.

The coffee flights ($9.95) change weekly and can be served either hot or iced with a variety of espresso and coffee-based creations. The restaurant serves four sample-sized cups for a coffee flight, which can be easily shared and enjoyed between two people. The flavors often relate to the current season or upcoming holidays. The flight lineup this past Valentine’s Day included a red velvet latte, a raspberry iced coffee, a strawberries and cream cold foam cold brew and a chocolate covered strawberry latte. The coffees were topped with various pink toppings to make for the perfect Instagram story.

A recent week featured candy-themed drinks including a Reese’s Pieces latte, a Kit Kat iced latte, a Snicker’s cold brew and a Reese’s white chocolate latte. And yes, they were all topped with a piece of the actual candy for the perfect sweet touch. A lot of times when a restaurant or a coffee shop attempts to be trendy with its ingredients, they fall short and only deliver in the presentation category. I can say without a doubt that TJ’s Burritos serves freshly brewed specialty coffee that hits the flavor mark and crafts its beverages to look stunning and Instagrammable every time.

If you have a busy schedule and are looking for coffee to take on the go, do not let the stationary coffee flights steer you away from the other options that TJ’s Burrito’s offers. You can order a regular-sized coffee with unique flavors such as caramel popcorn, jelly donut, Lucky Charms, cookie butter or bourbon caramel. You can also get two different iced coffee flavors in a heart-shaped cup that separates the two beverages, but are contained in the same cup!

If you do not live close to East Granby, TJ’s Burrito’s often has a stall at Parkville Market, Hartford’s newest food hall. Check out Parkville Market’s website or social media to check when you can find it. I definitely recommend taking the trip here for brunch with friends not only for the coffee but also for the amazing food and photo ops. Check out the restaurant’s Instagram page for more information on weekly flight flavors and specialty holiday drinks.