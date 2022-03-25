Men’s Golf: Sweet home Alabama  

After a fifth place finish two weeks ago, the UConn men’s golf team is looking to build upon its successes in the Craft Farms Intercollegiate this weekend in Alabama.

Sophomore Tommy Dallahan won his first tournament title with @UConnMGolf at the Bash at the Beach tournament this week in Myrtle Beach.#BleedBlue https://t.co/fnn2u8cdeQ — UConn Huskies (@UConnHuskies) March 16, 2022

Sophomore Tommy Dallahan is currently playing the best golf of his life, coming off an individual championship at the Bash at the Beach golf tournament. Dallahan shot a 12-under, 67-69-65 = 201, which was his lowest tournament score in 16 collegiate events. His victory led UConn to a fifth place finish in the event, just one stroke out of third place. UConn will send Dallahan and senior Nick Hampoian to compete as individuals, while Trevor Lopez, Caleb Manual, Jared Nelson, and Jimmy Paradise will compete as a team. After this, the Huskies will have one more tournament before the Big East championship begins on April 24. Every match is crucial from here on out.

The University of Southern Alabama will host this tournament, coming off of playing on March 8 at the Tiger Invitational in Opelika, Alabama, where they placed seventh alongside Missouri. Jordan Plunkett continues to dominate for the Jaguars as on the second day, he closed by birdie-ing holes 17 and 18, which was huge for the team. In the last round, with difficult weather conditions, Jack Hearn shot under par for the first time that week and was able to get two under-par rounds, helping his team. Both golfers look to continue their success and come out of this tournament victorious with the home-course advantage.

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off a hard fought victory due to battling harsh weather conditions at the All-American Intercollegiate Tournament. Freshman Eli Ortega recently posted a team-low score of three-over 75 in the afternoon. Ortega was rated a No. 1 recruit in Louisiana coming out of high school and No. 61 nationally. The freshman is someone to look out for in this tournament as he won’t have to deal with bad weather that alters his game.

Senior Ty Celone out of Eastern Michigan looks to make some noise in this tournament, coming off his 24th career top 25 finish at the GCU invitational. As a team, the Eagles finished in 10th with a tally of 801 after beginning the day tied for 18th. They posted the 12th lowest 54 hole tally in program history and are a strong contender heading into Alabama. Cam Kellet will compete as an individual while Ty Celone, Marcus Smith, Cougar Collins, Zach Mason and Mark Watson will compete as a team.

UConn will also face Georgia State, Eastern Kentucky, Illinois State and Oakland. Play starts on Sunday, March 27 and continues until Tuesday, March 29.