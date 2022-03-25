Track and Field: Tri-meet weekend ahead for Huskies.  

The UConn mean’s and women’s track and field teams host the Northeast Challenge meet at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex on April 13, 2019. The women’s team won the title with a score of 198.33 points and the men’s team won 164 points. Photo by Judah Shingleton / The Daily Campus.

Ahead of next weekend’s UConn Dog Fight Challenge on home turf, UConn track and field teams will be spread across three meets this weekend. The program will send select athletes to compete at the Raleigh Relays at NC State in North Carolina, while select field athletes will compete in Texas at both the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational.

Women’s competition gets underway on Friday in Raleigh, with team captain Mia Nahom facing the starter in the 3,000-meter steeplechase for the second time this season. Teammate Randi Burr will also be in action on Friday, as she will line up in the 5,000-meter.

The Texas Relays will feature competition from junior Patricia Mroczkowski in the high jump. Mroczkowski was named Big East Field Athlete of the week after her opening performance outdoors last weekend, and she currently leads the Big East in the high jump. The Berlin, Connecticut native also ranks 19th nationally and leads the Big East in the Event.

Team captains Mikyla Rodgers and Emma Chee lead the field for the Huskies at the Bobcat Invitational, with sophomore Jasmine Barrows down to compete in the triple jump. Rodgers will compete in the hammer throw, while Chee will returns to action in the pole vault.

On the men’s side, captain Eric Van Der Els joins Nahom and Burr, as he takes on the 5,000-meter at the Raleigh Relays.

The multi-events duo, featuring Jordan Torney and Benjamin Grosse, will join teammates at the Texas Relays, as they begin their outdoor campaign. Junior Travis Snyder will join the duo at the Texas Relays, where he competes in the pole vault. Senior Daniel Claxton, is also in action in Texas, as he will compete in the high jump.

The remainder of field athletes will be in action at the Bobcat Invitational at Texas State. Senior Chris Keegan will compete in the hammer throw, while the pole vault will feature action from Tyler Hrbek.

The program enjoyed a few accolades earlier this week, after director Greg Roy was named the Northeast region Men’s Coach of the Year. Junior Travis Snyder was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Year for the Northeast region. In the first outdoor awards this season, freshman Kasey Savage was named Big East Field athlete of the week.

The Huskies will return to Storrs as they prepare to host next weekend’s UConn Dog Fight Challenge at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex.