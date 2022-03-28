Track and Field: Mroczkowski, Van Der Els PRs highlight tri-meet weekend for Huskies.

Two personal record performances from junior Patricia Mroczkowski and team captain Eric Van Der Els in their respective events highlighted competition for UConn on the weekend. Taking on a tri-meet swing, the Huskies sent a pool of select athletes for competition in North Carolina at the Raleigh Relays, as well as the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational, both of which were hosted in Texas.

In her second outing this season, Mroczkowski finished third in the high jump at the Texas Relays with 1.77 meters clearance for a season and career best outdoors. Reigning Big East outdoor champion, Daniel Claxton, finished 16th in the men’s equivalent with a 2.05 meters clearance at the same meet. In their first outing outdoors this season, multi-events duo Benjamin Grosse and Jordan Torney finished ninth and 16th respectively in the decathlon. Grosse totaled 7,158 points, with two fourth place finishes in the javelin (53.88 meters), and the 1500 meters (4:34.83) as his best placements. Despite not contesting the pole vault and 1500 meters, teammate Torney managed to total 5,603 for 16th in the field.

At the Raleigh Relays, team captain Van Der Els finished 11th in a 200-strong 5000 meters field, clocking 13:49.16 for a new PR. Fellow women’s captain Mia Nahom took fourth place in the 3000 meters steeplechase at the same meet, clocking 10:05.10.

The Bobcat Invitational at Texas State saw competition in the field from a few Huskies. Team captain Emma Chee was on top for UConn with a fourth place finish in the pole vault. Chee managed a best clearance of 4.05 meters in her second outing this outdoor season. The triple jump saw sophomore Jasmine Barrows finishing fifth, with a 12.44 meters jump on her second attempt. Senior Mikyla Rodgers finished 10th in the hammer throw, with a best attempt of 53.84 meters.

Men’s competition saw performances from UConn in three events at the same meet. Led by senior Chris Keegan. who was the top finisher for the Huskies, the UConn fielded athletes in the pole vault and hammer throw. In the hammer throw, Keegan finished eighth after a 57.89 meters as his best attempt of the day. Competition in the pole vault featured reigning Big East outdoor champion Travis Snyder, who had a best clearance of 4.90 meters for a joint 12th place finish with teammate Tyler Hrbek.

UConn now looks to compete in the first of two home meets this weekend where they will host the UConn Dog Fight Challenge at the George J. Sherman Family Sport Complex in Storrs, Connecticut. In preparation for hosting this year’s Big East Outdoor Championships in May, Storrs will also host the Northeast Challenge April 15-16.