National News: The Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings, Biden returns from Europe and the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 crash aftermath

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, officials and search and rescue workers bow and pause for a three-minute moment of silence for the 132 people killed, at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The second “black box” from a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 was found Sunday, raising hopes that it might shed light on why the passenger plane nosedived into a remote mountainous area in southern China last week, killing all 132 people on board. Photo by Huang Xiaobang/AP Photo.

Last week, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson answered questions before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her qualifications for the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy by Justice Breyer. Questions included discussions of Critical Race Theory in children’s books, the definition of the word “woman” and how she rates her religiosity on a scale, according to a NYTimes article. Other standout moments included Senator Graham’s questioning of her rulings on child sex crime cases and Senator Booker’s short discussion about the importance of her historic nomination.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on her nomination April 4, with a full Senate vote expected before Easter. With Republicans unable to muster a majority to block the vote, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

In other news, President Biden returned from his trip to Europe early Sunday morning. He spent several days meeting with European leaders about the war in Ukraine. His speech Saturday morning in Poland was a standout moment, where he said President Putin “cannot remain in power,” according to an AP article. The Biden Administration was quick to clarify that President Biden does not support a regime change in Russia.

Finally, the second black box involved in the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 crash last week was recovered Sunday according to an article by NPR. It is hoped the second blackbox will help shed some light on the crash that killed all 132 people on board early last week. As a precaution, China Eastern has since grounded all of their Boeing 737-800s, a total of 223 aircrafts.