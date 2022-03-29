Outfits at the Oscars: The highs and the lows  

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony last Sunday was quite the spectacle. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, the event was filled with controversial moments and questionable outfits.

Most notable was Will Smith’s reaction to a joke that hinged upon Jada-Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Upon hearing Chris Rock make light of his wife, Smith headed to the stage and gave him a solid slap. Not long after, Smith won Best Actor, returning to the stage with a tearful speech, baffling the audience.

Eyebrows were also raised at Hall, who called Bradley Cooper, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry and Simu Liu up to the stage for a PCR test to be performed with tongue. Hall then frisked Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, joking that it was COVID-19 protocol. While some found Hall’s bit hilarious, others were uncomfortable, pointing out the double standards at play.

Moving on to outfits at the Oscars — there were plenty of diamonds and plenty of flops. Here’s a look at some of the Sunday night’s red carpet wear:

Simu Liu

“Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu looked dashing in his red evening suit from Versace. The gold buttons and red belt across his chest added an extra pop, if the striking color was enough. Adding to the long line of celebrities showing up in red, Liu’s outfit made the hue of the red carpet look pathetic in comparison.

Rating: 10/10

Nicole Kidman

A photo of Kidman mid-jaw drop has become a meme, with the internet claiming it to be her reaction to the now-infamous slap. But, in reality, the actress was just excited to see Jessica Chastain. Not as exciting is Kidman’s Armani Privé gown. While the custom color and bedazzled cape were nice, the ballooning peplum of the bodice was off-putting.

Rating: 5/10

Zoë Kravitz

Showing up to the Oscars in a baby pink strapless Saint Laurent gown, Kravitz’s look exudes elegance. Her hair and makeup channeled Aubrey Hepburn and the soft color was a refreshing change from Kravitz’s most recent outfits on “The Batman” press tour. Albeit simple, the outfit was very fitting for the event.

Rating: 9/10

Zendaya

Zendaya rocked the carpet with the best outfit of the night, a perfect mix of chic and glam. The “Dune” star paired a Valentino Haute Couture cropped and classy white shirt with a custom silver sequined skirt. Zendaya’s simple jewelry truly elevated the look and her hair had an effortless look of magnificence. Add to that her charming smile, and consider the crowd dazzled.

Rating: 10/10

Tracee Ellis Ross

“Black-ish” star Ross wore a vibrant red Carolina Herrera dress with a plunging neckline reminiscent of Olivia Rodrigo’s black YSL dress. The mermaid-style skirt didn’t quite feel right, and the top couldn’t have possibly been comfortable. Ariana DeBose showed up in the same color and a similar top, but her outfit was far more flattering.

Rating: 4/10

Timothée Chalamet

“Dune” star Timothée Chalamet sent fans wild with his Oscars outfit — a black sequined Louis Vuitton suit fresh from the spring 2022 womenswear collection. Wearing the suit shirtless and with white gold rings, Chalamet’s outfit resembled Shawn Mendes’ 2021 Met Gala look, though with far more class.

Rating: 9/10

Andrew Garfield

“Tik Tik Boom” star Andrew Garfield went to the Oscars in a rich burgundy velvet Saint Laurent suit. His ribboned black bowtie enhanced the look, but away from the sunny entrance of the event, the burgundy suit unfortunately looked more like black. However, the pictures snapped of Garfield next to “Spiderman: No Way Home” co-star Zendaya really highlighted the merits of his look.

Rating: 8/10