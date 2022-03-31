Men’s Golf: UConn has worst tournament of the season 

The UConn men’s golf team participated in the three-day Craft Farms Intercollegiate from Sunday to Tuesday at the Craft Farms Golf Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where they finished in last place out of 13 participating teams.

The tournament was won by South Carolina who finished a remarkable 22-under-par to win the tourney title by 23 strokes. Tied for second place were Southern Illinois and Georgia State as both finished one-over for par. As a team, Connecticut finished 32-over par with a three-round total of 896. The team shot a 310 in round one, followed by a 292 in round two and concluded with a 294 in round three. The Huskies’ total score of 896 was four strokes behind DePaul for 12th place and 11 behind Eastern Kentucky for 11th. The performance was far and away UConn’s worst of the season, as the team had not finished lower than fifth in any of their competitions in both the fall and spring portions of this year.

Sophomore Tommy Dallahan and senior Jared Nelson bested the Huskies with a score of 222, as they finished 6-over par and tied for 36th out of 75 tournament participants. Dallahan’s three-round score came to 80-71-71 as he finished his first round of play with an eight-over par but rebounded nicely with two consecutive one-unders to cap off his tournament play. Nelson recorded an aggregate score of 77-71-74 as he came back from a five-over in round one to record a one-under in round two.

Compiling the rest of the Connecticut squad were sophomores Jimmy Paradise and Caleb Manuel and freshman Trevor Lopez who finished with scores of 224, 228 and 237. Their scores were strong enough to finish 49th, 61st and 73rd, respectively.

The Huskies’ next tournament will take place on April 16 and 17 when they will compete in the Rutherford at the Penn State Blue Course in State College, Pennsylvania.