The return of UCONNIC

After two very long years without a spring concert, UCONNIC has officially returned. The annual (at least sans COVID-19) spring music festival brings a number of artists and musicians to Gampel Pavilion for the Storrs community to enjoy. The event is solely for University of Connecticut undergraduate students, connecting the UConn community through the musical experience.

This year’s festival will be taking place at 6 p.m. next Friday, April 8.

The Daily Campus was lucky enough to speak with the Student Union Board of Governors Concert Chair Saiyoen Pathman and SUBOG’s Concert’s Community Development Chair Tatyanna Molina via email.

“It feels phenomenal to finally bring UCONNIC to life once again!” Pathman exclaimed. “After having the 2020 show canceled due to COVID-19, and not being able to even plan one in 2021 because of restrictions, there is no better feeling than finally restoring this iconic UConn tradition. The whole SUBOG Concert team has worked incredibly hard over the past school year to execute this show and we couldn’t be more excited to watch it unfold!”

“The goal of UCONNIC 2022 is to revive a UConn tradition,” Molina said. “Because of COVID-19, we unfortunately had to put in-person events on the backburner, even though they are an important part of the UConn experience. With in-person events back, we are excited for a new and improved UCONNIC Music Festival with amazing artists, student musicians, and fun activities. Our goal is to give students the best experience we can!”

A number of exciting musical artists will be in attendance, and a number of attractions will also be present before and during the festival.

“We are excited to announce that we will be having Dominic Fike, an alternative/indie pop artist, as our headliner along with openers Young M.A and Social House!” explained Molina. “As a festival for students, by students, we are also so excited to welcome student artists Kaprisan, Montez, and ONNAME to the UCONNIC stage. Before and during the concert portion, there will be a variety of food trucks, silent disco, mechanical bull, vendors, and so much more for students to check out!”

The headliner Fike is a 26-year-old alternative hip hop singer from Naples, FL , most famous for his hit 2018 song “3 Nights” but also for his 2020 album “What Could Possibly Go Wrong.” Fike has also recently ventured into the acting realm, starring in season two of the hit HBO show “Euphoria.”

Opener Young M.A. is a 29-year-old rapper from New York City, most famous for her 2016 hit “Ooouuu.”

The other opener, Social House, is a duo from Pittsburgh comprised of Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson. Their most famous song is “Boyfriend,” a collaboration with Ariana Grande.

SUBOG has big expectations for UCONNIC, as do students who are looking forward to the first concert in a number of years.

“We are anticipating approximately 4000 students to be in attendance this year,” said Pathman. “We sold out floor tickets within the first 12 hours and in a matter of 3 days, we surpassed our total sales from the last UCONNIC. This year’s UCONNIC is sure to be the biggest one yet!”

Of the students on campus, only the class of 2021 has experienced a UCONNIC (having attended the 2019 festival), making this the first of many for the majority of the UConn population.

“UConn students from all campuses can attend UCONNIC by purchasing tickets at tickets.subog.uconn.edu,” Pathman said. “A ticket guarantees you access to the indoor show and outdoor festival.”

If you are interested in helping to plan the festival, SUBOG is the place to start.

“The SUBOG Concert Committee is a great opportunity for any students looking to get involved with UCONNIC,” Molina said. “The committee meets weekly and discusses not only UCONNIC, but other music/concert related events we host throughout the year. More information about joining the committee can be found at subog.uconn.edu/concert/”

April 8 will certainly be an exciting night for all in attendance, with a variety of electrifying attractions and the energizing atmosphere of the music festival. Who could ask for more?