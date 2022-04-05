Tee Time with T: Previewing the Masters 

Taylor Coonan
Security makes room for Tiger Woods as he finishes his round on the front nine during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo by Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports.

The time has come for the biggest event in all of golf, so I’m here with my best swing at this round of Tee Time ahead of the 2022 Masters. This will be the 86th event in the Championship’s history, and there is already so much historical significance. The par-72 event stretched across 7,510 yards starts on Thursday, April 7 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.  

There were 91 qualifying players for this year’s Masters, but the exact field will be, as Tiger Woods put it, “a game-time decision.” Let’s tee that off.  

Even if you aren’t a golf fan, you are likely aware of the car accident that Woods suffered back in February of 2021. Woods was speeding and crashed his SUV, which resulted in severe injuries to his right leg and his rib cage. Woods was worried about walking again, never mind playing golf and returning to his regularly scheduled golf matches. As a previous winner of the Masters (for quite a few years), Woods is a lifetime qualifier, so regardless of not playing on Tour this season, he is eligible. But will he?  

As noted, Woods is still unsure if he’ll be at Augusta as a participant or a patron; but either way, he’s there. On Sunday, the American golfer announced that he was headed to the course to practice but hasn’t decided if he will be playing on Thursday or not. As much as I, along with many PGA golfers and fans worldwide would love to see Woods come back and win the Masters, it isn’t particularly in his favor. However, Woods is not to be counted out. The most incredible thing, though, is that despite everything Woods has endured in the past year and few months, he isn’t last on the estimated rankings ahead of this weekend as Gold Digest puts him at No. 45. Woods hasn’t played publicly all season, so above all it will be interesting to see just what his swing and ball speed looks like. Fellow American golfer Justin Thomas has been practicing with Woods lately as the PGA members are close friends and has said that Woods looks good, so we’ll have to take Thomas’ word for it for now and wait until Thursday.  

Thomas, who is currently No. 7 in the world, is slated by Golf Digest to be the top golfer in Georgia. Part of this is due to Jim “Bones” Mackay coming out of caddie retirement to guide Thomas in his Masters run. Bones was Phil Mickelson’s caddie for over 25 years and the list of golfers that Mackay would return to the green for is very short, but Thomas was on that list. Thomas has been very consistent in his last few tournaments, placing 12th and fourth as of late, so the best may be yet to come.  

For fellow American golfer Scottie Scheffler, the best has been here for some time and the pattern will likely continue. Scheffler is the No. 1 golfer in the world right now, and rightfully so. In his last five tournaments of 2022, Scheffler has come out on top and now he’s truly at the top of the (golf) world. Scheffler is predicted as the third-best golfer for the Masters according to Golf Digest, but I would put him two places above at the best. He’s riding quite the wave right now, and being No. 1 certainly helps. Not to mention, he’ll have Ted Scott as his caddie for Scheffler’s third Masters appearance. Scott was Bubba Watson’s caddie at one point, and played a role in Watson’s two Masters wins. Coincidence? We’ll see. Between being the golfer he is, his performance all season and especially his last few finishes, Scottie Scheffler is my pick to win the Masters.  

The last player to win the Masters is Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese golfer is the 2021 Masters winner and will be at this year’s event to defend the title. Before last year, Matsuyama was playing under the radar, making his win that much more special. In addition to his, he made even more history by being the first Japanese man to win any major championship, let alone the Masters in golf. He’s currently No. 12 in the world, but every round is different, and that position is still very respectable. As much as I am cheering for Scheffler to win considering the season he’s having right now, seeing Matsuyama go back-to-back would be an incredible thing to witness. He ended up pulling out of the most recent event, the Valero Texas Open, with a neck injury so he may also be “a game-time decision,” but he is also currently at Augusta National, hopefully feeling better.  

The complete list of the qualifying players is below, alphabetical by last name. The official list of who will be playing will be announced on Thursday.  

Abraham Ancer 
Daniel Berger 
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 
Sam Burns 
Patrick Cantlay 
Paul Casey  
Cameron Champ 
Stewart Cink 
Corey Conners 
Fred Couples 
Cameron Davis 
Bryson DeChambeau 
Harris English 
Tony Finau 
Matt Fitzpatrick 
Tommy Fleetwood 
Sergio Garcia 
Lucas Glover 
Talor Gooch 
Austin Greaser  
Stewart Hagestad  
Brian Harman 
Padraig Harrington 
Tyrrell Hatton 
Russell Henley 
Lucas Herbert 
Garrick Higgo 
Harry Higgs 
Tom Hoge 
Max Homa 
Billy Horschel 
Viktor Hovland 
Mackenzie Hughes 
Sungjae Im 
Aaron Jarvis 
Dustin Johnson 
Zach Johnson 
Takumi Kanaya 
Si Woo Kim 
Kevin Kisner 
Brooks Koepka 
Jason Kokrak 
Bernhard Langer 
K.H. Lee 
Min Woo Lee 
Marc Leishman 
Luke List 
Shane Lowry 
Sandy Lyle 

Robert MacIntyre 
Hideki Matsuyama 
Rory McIlroy 
Guido Migliozzi 
Larry Mize 
Francesco Molinari 
Collin Morikawa 
Kevin Na 
Keita Nakajima 
Joaquin Niemann 
Jose Maria Olazabal 
Louis Oosthuizen 
Ryan Palmer 
Thomas Pieters 
James Piot 
Seamus Power 
Jon Rahm 
Patrick Reed 
Justin Rose 
Xander Schauffele 
Scottie Scheffler 
Charl Schwartzel 
Adam Scott 
Laird Shepherd  
Webb Simpson 
Vijay Singh 
Cameron Smith 
J.J. Spaun  
Jordan Spieth 
Sepp Straka 
Hudson Swafford 
Justin Thomas 
Erik van Rooyen 
Harold Varner III 
Bubba Watson 
Mike Weir 
Lee Westwood 
Danny Willett 
Matthew Wolff 
Tiger Woods 
Gary Woodland 
Cameron Young 
Will Zalatoris 

The Masters will be held from Thursday, April 7 through Sunday, April 10. The first two rounds will be broadcast on TV by ESPN with coverage by CBS for the final two rounds.  

