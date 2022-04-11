Best and worst dressed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

After a surge in COVID-19 cases caused the delay and relocation of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the event was finally held on Sunday, April 3. Artists flocked to Las Vegas, showing up in an assortment of looks — some more fashionable than others. Here’s a recap of some of the stand-outs:

Justin & Hailey Bieber

The Biebers certainly turned heads with their unconventional red carpet looks. Justin Bieber channeled Billie Eilish, wearing a baggy Balenciaga suit, platform Crocs and a hot pink beanie. Haley Bieber wore a strapless Saint Laurent gown, looking as though she were elegantly enveloped in a silk bedsheet. Overall, there’s not much to take issue with here.

Rating: 6/10

Michelle Zauner

Japanese Breakfast singer Michelle Zauner chose chaos with her bright yellow ensemble. Chosen from the Fall 2021 Valentino Haute Couture collection, Zauner’s outfit was reminiscent of a poorly done loofah Halloween costume. The color was fun and the ruffled fabric had potential — yet, its shaping did Zauner no favors, making this one of the worst looks on the carpet.

Rating: 2/10

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X’s Grammys outfit was an absolute show-stopper this year. The star wore a custom Balmain suit, made of white, quilted and pearl-encrusted fabric. The high collar, combined with the pop of color from the embroidered butterfly on the chest, took the look to the next level. Elvis Presley’s white jumpsuits are all put to shame next to Lil Nas X’s glamorous outfit.

Rating: 10/10

Tinashe

Tinashe’s bubblegum-pink PVC gown by GCDS brought the perfect level of glam to an event like the Grammys. The outfit felt like a modern version of Zoe Kravitz’s Oscars outfit, complete with a mermaid skirt and giant bow on the back. The glass purse, also worn by Doja Cat, felt out of place. But with stunning curls and simple makeup, Tinashe shined on the carpet.

Rating: 8/10

Tayla Parx

While Zauner’s Grammys outfit was bad, nothing could compare to Tayla Parx’s costume that evening. The singer-songwriter wore a custom BCalla look, taking the opportunity to emulate Bowser from Super Mario Bros. The spiked ball at the end of her braid was admittedly cool, but the Grammys was not the time or the place for cosplay. Even if it were, the outfit should have been executed better; it looked like something from Party City, and the startling green hue fit Yoshi’s character better than Bowser. This was, by far, the worst outfit of the night.

Rating: 1/10

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo wore Vivienne Westwood to her first-ever Grammys with her black gown and beaded choker giving off angsty Avril Lavigne. The gown featured a bedazzled silhouette, which was cool in concept; yet, it could potentially be seen as promoting unattainable standards. The look was paired with black over-the-elbow gloves, giving it a vintage feel while still maintaining punk energy.

Rating: 7/10

Finneas

Finneas made his way to the Grammys with his girlfriend, the up-and-coming actress Claudia Sulewski. Finneas’s purple Gucci ensemble brought class to a carpet overrun with musicians trying to make a statement. The oversized boutonniere was a fun touch and the lilac vest added some contrast to the silky suit. Like Tinashe’s outfit, Finneas’ look felt appropriate for the show without being boring.

Rating: 9/10