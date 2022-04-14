Aid to Ukraine steps up as Russian invasion continues

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, shows no signs of stopping as the Ukrainian people fight for their sovereignty. As the war develops day by day, here is a summary of key events over the past week.

April 7

The United Nations voted to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council, according to Reuters. The vote was led by the United States delegation over continued reports of war crimes in the Russian invasion.

“The U.S.-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained,” Reuters said. “A two-thirds majority of voting members in the 193-member General Assembly in New York – abstentions do not count – was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member Geneva-based Human Rights Council.”

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador claimed the vote was illegitimate and announced Russia quit the Human Rights Council. The move was derided by the Ukrainian ambassador.

“‘You do not submit your resignation after you are fired,’ Ukraine’s U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told reporters,” according to the article.

April 8

On April 8, two Tochka-U missiles struck the Kramatorsk rail station in the Donetsk Oblast. According to CBS, the Ukrainian government estimates more than 50 were killed at the railway station and over 100 were injured.

CBS reported, “Around 4,000 people, mostly women and children, were at the train station at the time of the attack, the mayor of Kramatorsk said.”

CEO of Ukraine’s state-owned rail company, Alexander Kamyshin, took to social media to report the strike, posting images of the destroyed station and items left from the victims.

“This toy stays at the station after #KramatorskMassacre. But this toy could travel by train, in kids hands. Already 5 kids killed, 16 injured. Help us #CloseTheSky, the rest we do ourselves,” Kamyshin wrote on Twitter, and attached was the image of a blood-stained stuffed horse.

Also on this day, Fox News reported a new general had been placed in charge of the military operations in Ukraine.

“Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who led Russia’s invasion in Syria, will now lead the Ukrainian invasion, according to the BBC,” Fox said.

April 9

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson arrived in Ukraine to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, according to an article from Politico.

Zelenskyy has previously praised the prime minister for his more vocal opposition to Russia, including a video on April 5 where he spoke to the Russian people regarding the massacre in Bucha and other war crimes perpetrated by the Russian army.

“[Putin] knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military, and he knows they are a stain upon the honor of Russia itself,” Johnson said in a video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of the prime minister.

During talks with Zelenskyy, Johnson agreed to provide further financial and material support to Ukraine.

“Asked if Britain would send its own tanks and armored vehicles to Kyiv, Johnson replied: ‘I’m in principle willing to consider anything by way of defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians protect themselves and their people,’ but also said ‘… it’s important that we should be giving equipment that is genuinely useful and is operable by Ukrainians, that’s our consideration,’” Politico said.

Other agreements included fewer tariffs on Ukrainian goods and guaranteeing a World Bank loan.

April 11

The chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, announced a visit to Moscow to meet with Vladimir Putin, according to CNN.

“Nehammer is the first European leader to meet Putin face-to-face since his invasion of Ukraine, CNN said. “His visit divided opinion among EU leaders, with some expressing skepticism about engaging with the Russian leader.”