Baseball: No. 18 UConn travels to Seton Hall for Big East series 

The Huskies roll past St. Johns, capturing a dominate 13-0 series win on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Elliot Ballpark in Storrs, CT. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk/The Daily Campus

Still riding a hot win streak, the Huskies will look to continue it as they travel to South Orange, New Jersey to face the Seton Hall Pirates. This will be the second Big East opponent that UConn has faced in the season.

With a 25-7 record following the most recent win over the Marist Red Foxes, Hook C is red hot right now. The team hasn’t lost a game since the final game of the Kent State series, continuously running up the score on whoever the opponent is. That game was the only one where UConn scored less than 10 runs. In the past six games, the Huskies have scored 85 runs.

UConn last faced Seton Hall during the 2021 season for a four-game series. The Huskies swept the Pirates, winning by several runs each game and scoring at least 10 while limiting the Pirates to single-digit marks across every game.

Seton Hall will welcome UConn to New Jersey with an 8-23 overall record. The Pirates also had a game on Tuesday against Monmouth in West Long Branch. Monmouth beat Seton Hall 7-6 in a close game, handing the Pirates their 23rd loss of the season.

Last weekend, Seton Hall played and won a three-game series with Xavier University but dropped the Saturday game to a close 4-3 decision where Xavier came out on top.

As for shared opponents, UConn and Seton Hall only have one in common because the teams have both faced Florida International University. UConn and FIU met in Miami at the beginning of March and played three games, all of which the Huskies won. Seton Hall also went to Miami for an FIU matchup but lost both games.

Since UConn is on a win streak right now and has spent most of the time in the past few games up by a large margin, the team has been cycling in many different members of the bullpen. This gives a variety of players experience on the mound in game situations, leaving room for errors that could happen with lack of time as the leader on defense. On Tuesday alone, Hook C put in seven different pitchers, all playing well and contributing to the win although it was awarded to Ian Cooke as he started on the mound. This brings him to 5-0 this season for starts.

Offensively, Hook C has been relying on a collection of singles to get on base and then once a few guys are out there, any Husky can come up and hit a homerun to add to the scoreboard. Erik Stock has been a reliable hitter all season for UConn, and after slamming a double on Tuesday he continues to live up to the reputation, leading the team in hits at 55 and boasting eight homers on the season. Casey Dana is another Husky who has very quickly become a key name in the batting lineup with eight homeruns as well and 40 hits so far.

The first game of the series begins at noon on Thursday, April 14 in New Jersey. Both teams are off Friday before resuming play on Saturday at noon as well and then closing the series on Sunday with a 3 p.m. start.