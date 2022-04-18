Men’s Golf: UConn concludes regular season with middling tournament 

The UConn men’s golf team participated in the two-day, three-round Rutherford Intercollegiate on Saturday and Sunday at the Penn State Blue Course in State College, Pa., where they finished tied for tenth place out of 14 participating teams.

The tournament was won by Penn State, who finished 12-over par to win the tourney title by two strokes. In second came Michigan State with 14-over par, and in third was St. Mary’s with a 17-over performance. As a team, Connecticut finished 44-over par with a three-round total of 896. The team shot a 300 in round one, followed by a 291 in round two and concluded with their worst single-round performance of the tourney: a 305 in round three. The Huskies’ total score of 896 tied the team with Loyola Maryland for tenth place and was only two strokes behind George Mason for ninth place. After finishing in the top five or higher of every tournament that they’ve participated in over the fall and spring of this season, Connecticut has now turned in two consecutive subpar performances after they finished in last place in the Craft Farms Intercollegiate three weeks ago.

Sophomore Tommy Dallahan and freshman Trevor Lopez paced the Huskies, as each finished with scores of 224, good enough for 11-over par. They tied for 42nd out of 78 tournament participants. Dallahan’s three-round score came to 74-75-75 and Lopez’s came to 76-73-75, as the pair were the only Connecticut players to finish with under 77 strokes in each round of tournament play. For Dallahan, the team-best score caps off an impressive final stretch to the regular season that included being named the Big East Golfer of the Week after winning the Bash at the Beach tournament in late March. As for Lopez, he turned in an impressive breakout performance of his own after finishing among the bottom of UConn’s team rankings for much of the regular season.

Compiling the rest of the Connecticut squad were sophomores Jimmy Paradise and Caleb Manuel and senior Jared Nelson, who finished with scores of 226, 226 and 228. Their scores were good enough to finish tied for 51st and 58th, respectively.

The Huskies’ next tournament will be the Big East Championship and will take place from April 25 to 27. The tournament will be played at the Callaway Gardens-Mountain View Course in Pine Mountain, Ga.