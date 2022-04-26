Tee Time with T: A wild Zurich Classic 

He already owns a piece of @PGATOUR history at the #TravelersChamp, but reigning POY @patrick_cantlay wants more. See him this June. pic.twitter.com/UW4LP2A1EG — TravelersChamp (@TravelersChamp) March 15, 2022

Although the TPC Louisiana was swamped with alligators, they weren’t the only ones on the hunt at the Zurich Classic this past weekend. American golfers Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were also hungry, but for a win. Despite how well-deserved it was, it didn’t come easy in Avondale, Louisiana.

The pair came out hot on the first round, finishing with 59 shots on Thursday. This was a record score, the lowest in the tournament’s history for best-ball play. Eleven birdies with an eagle on the side accomplished this feat to beat the previous record of 60 shots. Schauffele had six and Cantlay had five plus the eagle. Previously, the record was held by six different teams. Overall, they went in 7-under 29 before closing out at 6-under 30 for the 59 shots.

For the second round, however, other teams began closing in on the lead duo with alternate shot play. Cantlay and Schauffele shot 4-under 68, which was three behind the round’s best score of 65, but, nonetheless ,they were still winning. Albeit, only by a stroke, but Cantlay and Schauffele still looked great. South African golfers Branden Grace and Garrick Higgo won the round, owning the 65 score.

Also creeping up were many alligators on the course, adding to the intensity of the match. At one point, there was one alligator who ran for a banana peel that was left on the green. If they weren’t physically on the fairway, they were nearby in the water as spectators watching the tournament.

Although the alligators didn’t cheer, surely Cantlay and Schauffele’s third round had to impress everyone, including reptiles. They finished Saturday’s round still in the lead and ended up winning the round with 60 strokes. Plus, they set a new record for 54 holes with their score.

However, American golfers Sam Burns and Billy Horschel continued to narrow in at 63 on the round and would continue to be on their game for Sunday’s final 18 holes. So much so, that they finished in fourth place for the final round at 68 strokes. Although it didn’t seem like just four shots since there were so many ties on Sunday, Cantlay and Schauffele were 15 places behind Burns and Horschel.

Ultimately, Cantlay and Schauffele were two strokes ahead when they finished with an even-par-72 on Sunday afternoon, capping the weekend off at 29-under 259. Burns and Horschel were second, behind by the two shots for a 27-under 259 final score. This was the first time in the history of the Zurich Classic that the scores have been so close and that a record was broken. Previously, the 27-under record was held by two other teams and now Cantlay and Schauffele hold the record on their own.

Up next on the PGA Tour is the Mexico Open which will take place at Vidanta Vallarta in Villa Hidalgo, Mexico. The first round is on April 28, with tee times to be announced.

Although golf never ends, T’s Tee Time can only be on the green for so long. As I’m on the 18th hole of senior year, Tee Time has taken its final shot. Thank you to everyone who has been on this round following along this past year. The Daily Campus has been a pleasure to play around at, and I’m thankful for all the swings.