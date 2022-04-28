5 tips for conquering post-grad life  

Pictured are people throwing their graduation caps in the air. Post-grad is normally tough, but with COVID-19 still circling, it’s even tougher. Luckily, there are some tips to help you navigate life after college. Photo credit to Pixabay

Navigating post-grad life has never been easy to begin with, but the COVID-19 pandemic thrust many young adults into a further state of confusion. As we bid adieu to the class of 2022, here are some helpful tips for the summer:

Network

Everyone hates hearing this, but networking is key! Ask friends and family about any connections they may have and join your local UConn alumni network. While you’re at it, make sure you’ve updated your resume and LinkedIn. If you haven’t already, take advantage of the UConn Center for Career Development. Another thing to consider is securing letters of recommendation from professors or colleagues. Asking someone to be your reference can be awkward if you haven’t stayed in touch.

Think about finances

Financial situations vary from person to person, but it’s always important to keep on your radar. As you transition to adulthood, you may not be able to rely on your parents as much. Though, if you can live with them for a year or so, that would be a smart financial move.

Having financial literacy can keep you from trouble down the road. Most federal student loans give you a six-month grace period after graduation before you have to begin payments. Do your research on savings and investments and find a budgeting technique that works for you.

Enjoy your last summer

Unless you are heading into education, you likely won’t get summers off again. Relish the time off while you’ve still got it! Vacation with friends before you part ways. If you’re leaving Connecticut, take some time to explore uncharted territory. Anything major on your bucket list? Now is probably the best time to do it.

Pick up a hobby

Working on hobbies while being a full-time student is next to impossible. Finding a hobby can be stress-relieving and is especially important for people who only partook in career-related extracurricular activities.

Not only are hobbies fun, but they are also a great way to make friends! Moving to a new city as a post-grad can be tough. If you thought making friends in college was hard, making friends outside that environment is usually even harder. If you’ve secured a job already, try extending relationships after-hours — without it interfering with your work-life balance, of course. Go to happy hours, join a sports team or try out a paint night! Find common interests outside of work, and you’re golden.

Stop comparing yourself to others

You are on your own path. This is the biggest takeaway when it comes to post-grad life. Social media will always be filled with people bragging about their accomplishments. And while there’s no ill intent, seeing others (seemingly) thrive can cause you to question your course. But the truth is, as long as you are putting in the effort, you will get where you need to be. Remember that the definition of success is entirely subjective. Just trust in the process and don’t let stress or jealousy get to your head.