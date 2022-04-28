New series ‘The Kardashians’ dives into daily life, humanizing the famous family 

The Kardashian-Jenner family stars in Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” a documentary-style reality series that humanizes the famous family through bringing light to not just the drama, but also daily life and all the “little things” that come with being a Kardashian. The series premiered on April 14 and episodes continue to be released every Thursday.

The show has promised to cover highly anticipated explanations of the Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Kanye ‘Ye’ West love triangle, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s tongue-filled lovefest as well as the family’s billion-dollar businesses.

There’s no doubt on the show’s entertainment factor, as the family is more than qualified in the reality TV realm. In fact, episode one of “The Kardashians” has impressively become Hulu’s most-watched premiere in the U.S.

The question is, how will this series set itself apart from the 20 seasons of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians?”[Text Wrapping Break]

Before diving into the new perspective “The Kardashians” offers, I would be remiss not to acknowledge the countless iconic moments from “KUWTK.” The pop culture world is forever grateful Kim freaked out about the ocean swallowing her diamond earrings because it gave us Kourtney’s iconic reality check: “Kim, there’s people that are dying.”

People can — and, not wrongly, will — laugh at the ridiculousness of the family, and gawk at the allegedly vain way they rack in billions. But the truth is, they are successful businesswomen, and “The Kardashians” showcases that. Kris Jenner may have given them the framework, and Kim’s video the rise to fame, but the incredible success of Kylie Cosmetics and Kim’s SKIMS clothing line are not solely attributed to such. These women put blood, sweat and tears into their businesses — and these success stories are inspirational for women everywhere.

Pictured are the Kardashian-Jenners: (from left to right) Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner. Hulu premiered their new Kardashian-Jenner documentary, showcasing more of their real life and the tears that come with the drama, this past month. Photo credit to Hulu

The first two episodes of the series focus on the three Kardashian sisters: Kourtney, Kim and Khloe (although Kris, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner haven’t gotten their own deep dives yet, they are sure to come).

As anyone familiar with “KUWTK” would know, to claim that Scott Disick treated his ex, Kourtney, poorly would be the understatement of the decade. The on-again off-again couple has been through it all, and the previous show often featured Kourtney’s dissatisfaction with the relationship.

“The Kardashians” reveals that the romantic media facade around Kourtney and Travis is in fact true — they are two peas in a pod. Although their coined tongue-filled kisses can be more than a little tacky, all of her sisters — and even her mom — are thrilled that Kourtney has finally found a healthy relationship that brings her pure happiness, no strings attached.

“Let’s just not hate on a girl who finally knows what she deserves,” Kourtney said about herself.

Episode two takes us behind the scenes of Kim’s experience preparing to host Saturday Night Live. We see the pre-show jitters, the anxiety of monologue writing and we learn that Kim’s main concern is finding time to study for the “baby bar,” aka the First-Year Law Students’ Examination. Viewers know what’s coming, though — a harmless Aladdin skit and an on-screen kiss with Pete that will soon turn into a full-fledged relationship. Now, that will be fun to watch.

Khloe discusses her struggle with anxiety, and how modern day social media exacerbates her troubles. Some may find it “one-percenter” of her to complain when she has essentially zero financial barriers to access help. However, the objective problems people face do not dictate mental stability, and mental illness can truly affect anyone. Hopefully, seeing mental struggles manifest in situations where it’s not “supposed” to, and hearing Khloe talk honestly about it, resonates with those in similar situations.

Of course, the show is not 100% authentic. Any reality show must include exaggeration and drama-inducing set-ups. But on the other hand, there is some truth to every story. Seeing the behind-the-scenes of the Kardashian’s lives reveals that in some ways, we’re not so different from them after all. “The Kardashians” depicts the family as what they are: sisters, mothers, CEOs, people — while simultaneously giving us the juicy details behind controversial headlines. This combination of relatability and entertainment is what makes the Kardashians so successful, and the documentary format and focus on daily life simply brings this new series to the next level. I don’t think we’ll ever know how much of what they share is the truth, but really, does it matter?

Die-hard Kardashian fans and Hulu-subscribers with nothing better to watch and everyone in between: give this show a shot. You may find it obnoxiously out of touch, but you might just find it entertaining enough to join the rest of the world in keeping up with the Kardashians.