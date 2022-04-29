Baseball: No. 15 UConn travels to the Butler dog house 

It’s the middle of the 7th inning, Yale scores thie 3rd run this inning making the score 6 runs Uconn to 3 runs Yale. Uconn beats Yale 8 runs to 4. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk / The Daily Campus.

Although the teams haven’t met since 2004, UConn will head to Indianapolis, Indiana to face the Butler Bulldogs for a three-game series. Beginning on Friday, Hook C will be back in Big East play and will remain within the conference for a majority of the rest of the season.

Coming strong off of two wins this week at Northeastern and then against Yale, UConn should be ready to bark in Indianapolis. Although Tuesday’s Huskies-Huskies matchup did go into an extra inning, UConn dominated throughout the end of the game into the tenth inning to finish 5-2. Wednesday was an easier walk around Elliot Park for Hook C, holding onto a solid lead for the entirety of the game before the 8-4 final score.

This brings the Huskies to 34-8 overall on the season. In the Big East, they’re 8-1 and sit at the top of the conference. While Creighton is tied with UConn 8-1 in conference play, its record is 23-11. Butler is second to last in the Big East, as it has a conference record of 2-6-1. Overall, the Bulldogs are 18-23-1 on their season.

When the Huskies visit the Butler dog house, the Bulldogs will be trying to recover from a 1-9 loss on Tuesday against Indiana University. Last weekend, they had a three-game series in Queens, New York with St. John’s University. Butler fought hard but lost two games before ending Sunday’s game in a 12-12 tie. UConn played St. John’s three weeks ago and swept the Red Storm with ease, scoring 10 or more runs in each game.

Collectively, the batting averages for UConn are higher than those for Butler. As of April 27 following the win over Yale, Korey Morton has the best Hook C batting average at .488. Erik Stock isn’t too far behind with his .408 and spent time this season in the top-15 of batting averages in the nation for college baseball. Ben Huber follows up with .343, Casey Dana has a .313 and Zach Bushling currently boasts a .304. Although in the high .200s, no player on the Butler roster has an average over .300, let alone someone with a .400 number.

UConn is typically reliant on these batters for strong hits, and they usually deliver. It’s been a few games since a homerun or grand slam, but Hook C is able to just get on base with smaller hits and let them pile up.

The first game of the series is on Friday at 4 p.m. Saturday’s game begins at 2 p.m. with the series wrapping up on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.