Summer trip ideas  

I’m sure we’re all looking forward to a well-deserved break from homework, quizzes, and exams as the semester draws to a close. New England, and the Northeast as a whole, has some of the most beautiful vacation spots in the country. Summer break is the perfect time to take a trip with friends, family or significant others. Here are some ideas for day trips and long-term vacations for all occasions, or no occasion at all!

Seaside Park, NJ

I have been spending my summers in Seaside Park, New Jersey since I was two years old, so I am a bit biased, but I can honestly say I adore every second of it. One thing I love most about Seaside Park is the fact that you can walk or ride a bike nearly everywhere. It’s approximately two miles long, and the distance from the ocean to the bay is less than a mile. There is a boardwalk with rides, games and restaurants; but if you’re not into the hustle-and-bustle of the amusements, you can take a walk toward the southern end where the boardwalk is bare. On the south side of Seaside Park, there are more family-oriented and higher-end restaurants, as well as Island Beach State Park. Island Beach State Park is a 15-mile nature preserve and bird sanctuary with hiking trails and miles of sandy beaches, perfect for exploring.

Mystic, CT

If you’re looking for a day trip destination in Connecticut, Mystic is the place to go. Mystic is on the southern coast of Connecticut, about 47 miles from UConn. Some attractions include the Mystic Seaport Museum, the Mystic Aquarium and Institute for Exploration and the Mystic Museum of Art. The Mystic Seaport Museum is recognized as one of the largest maritime museums in the United States; it has preserved many historical ships, including Charles W. Morgan’s sailing ship.

“Every time I go to Mystic, it’s always a great family affair,” Teresa Distefano, an eighth-semester biology student, said. “My favorite activity is the aquarium and my favorite restaurant is the Jealous Monk, but eating dessert from Godiva is the best way to end the night.”

Portland, ME

This destination is more of a hike, but from what I’ve heard, it is definitely worth the trip. Portland is the largest city in Maine and offers a variety of activities, places to explore, shops and restaurants. Portland is home to six lighthouses, including the Portland Head Light — one of the most photographed lighthouses in the country. Right outside of Portland is a small town called Kennebunk.

“There you can swim at the many beaches, get great food and enjoy a downtown area before you head to Portland,” Grant Moxham, an eighth-semester management and engineering for manufacturing student, said. “Get there a little earlier to shop around in cool boutiques and clothing stores before going to any of the awesome dinner places and bars to hang out at in Portland!”

