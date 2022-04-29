WLAX: Huskies take on Hoyas in final regular season matchup 

The Huskies defeat Butler picking up a 22-15 victory on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT. This win capped off the Huskies’ undefeated 8-0 season at home. Photo by Sofia Sawchuk / The Daily Campus.

After a long and successful season for the UConn women’s lacrosse team, its finally the last game of the regular season.

Before the Huskies enter the postseason, this last matchup will be a true test of strength for a team that went undefeated at home and nearly pulled off an upset victory against a tough Denver team. Up next, the team takes on the Georgetown Hoyas on Friday in Washington, D.C.

The Huskies have been on a roll after losing a heartbreaking game to the Pioneers in overtime. They’ve won three straight, including a Villanova matchup at home that truly tested the Huskies in the fourth quarter. Now, UConn will look to grab one more victory to cap off a historic regular season performance.

The Hoyas, who are 7-8 this season, have been up and down throughout the year. The team is coming off back to back Big East losses to Denver and Marquette. However, the team still stood tall against a tough Denver lineup just like UConn, losing by just two points after a heroic second half effort. This is a Hoyas team that won’t give up and they’re looking to show it against a deep UConn lineup.

Georgetown is truly balanced on offense with five 20 point goal scorers this season. At the top of that list is Ali Diamond, a senior attacker who also leads her team in assists. Coming off a five goal performance in a loss to Marquette, she’ll be looking to be aggressive in what would be huge momentum going into the upcoming Big East Tournament.

On defense, the Huskies won’t have an easy time on offense with Emily Gaven as goalkeeper for the Hoyas. She’s been excellent with 117 saves on the season trailing Villanova’s Alexa Moro and UConn’s Landyn White. With two elite goalkeepers on both sides, it’s sure to be a good matchup, especially with how good UConn has locked on offense.

Sydney Watson is as dangerous as ever. After scoring two goals in the team’s loss to Denver, she’s scored four or more goals during the team’s three game win streak. When you pair that with Grace Coon, who’s two games off a seven-goal performance in the team’s win against Yale, that’s not great timing for Georgetown.

UConn’s final regular season matchup will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Morrone Stadium.