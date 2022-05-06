Senior Column: Kaylie Sheehan

The author then and now. Photos provided by author

The first time I visited the University of Connecticut, I knew this was where I wanted to spend the next four years of my life. When I got my acceptance letter I was ecstatic and started the roommate search immediately. I found my roommate, Jordan Madison, in the Facebook group and we have been best friends and roommates all four years. Things couldn’t have gone any better for me.

Freshman year was one of the best experiences I have ever had. I lived in Towers and met so many amazing, unique people on my floor, who I’m still best friends with to this day. It’s so crazy to me that out of the whole freshman class, I got placed on the same floor as seven people who have become such a massive part of my life. Towers truly became a home away from home for me. It was where I was most happy, comfortable and truly myself.

I began writing for the Life section my junior year. The only regret I have is that I didn’t start sooner. I was always a decent writer, but it was the first time that I truly had the freedom to write about whatever I found interesting. On top of all the knowledge I’ve gained from writing for the DC, the Life section consists of some of the most genuine, creative people I have ever met.

I cannot believe how fast these past four years have gone. I have learned so much from the courses I have taken, but not nearly as much as I have learned from the experiences I’ve had. I wouldn’t say I have changed, but I have grown into a better, more conscientious and genuine version of myself.

Many people equate high school with being the best four years of your life, but I can’t imagine any four years of my life in the future living up to the years I’ve had here at UConn. The most wonderful and beautiful thing about UConn is the fact that there is truly a place for everyone to feel seen, understood and happy.

The four years I have spent here at UConn are everything I could have hoped for and more. It’s bittersweet to have to leave, but I’m excited for what’s to come. I feel comfort in the fact that the memories I’ve made will last a lifetime.