Women’s Soccer: UConn takes shutout victory over UMass Lowell 

The UConn women’s soccer team bounced back on Sunday as they were able to drum up a 5-0 shutout against UMass Lowell at home. UConn headed into the match up with a 1-1-1 record, looking to redeem themselves from a loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks two days prior.

UConn asserted their dominance in the opening minutes of play as junior forward Jada Konte found the back of the net off of an assist from other junior forward Jaydah Bedoya in the sixth minute of play. Only six minutes later would Bedoya find her way to the back of the net, being assisted by both Konte and senior forward Cara Jordan. Down 2-0 in the early minutes of play, UMass Lowell struggled to stop the bleeding as an own goal slipped in the net, causing the team to fall to three goals to none before the 30 minute mark. There would be no slowing down for the Huskies. Minutes later, freshman forward Maddie Carroll planted her second goal of the season into the net from an assist by sophomore midfielder Abby Jones. The women headed into the half with an emphatic first half performance and four goals.

Coming out of the half, play became equally matched as both teams maintained strong possession and tighter defense. However, UConn’s shot attempts and overall efficiency were what helped carry them through the rest of the game. Behind the Huskies’ 16 shots and seven shots on frame compared to UMass’ five shots in total and zero shots on frame it was clear that UConn had solidified a check in the win column as UMass was unable to get behind the Huskies’ back line and find the seams.

The action didn’t stop there, as another goal would come for Carroll in the 81st minute. Assisted by Jones, Carroll was able to capitalize on her speed to create separation between her and her defender pushing the Huskies to 5-0. This is Carroll’s third goal of the season over the course of four games. UMass now falls to 1-3-0 as the Huskies look to ride on this gained momentum – they now sit at 2-1-1 on the season. The women are slated for a two week road trip that starts with a dog-on-dog battle as they take on the Northeastern Huskies this upcoming Sunday, Sept. 4. The women will be back at Joseph J. Morrone Stadium on Sept. 16 for a 7 p.m. kickoff as they square up against a Connecticut foe in the Yale Bulldogs.