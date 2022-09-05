UConn student hit by vehicle on campus

11/15/21 The University of Connecticut’s Police Department, renamed the “Public Safety Complex” sits down the hill from Northwest dorms. This houses UConn’s FIre, EMS, and Police services that service the UConn and near by community.

A University of Connecticut student was hit by a vehicle on the Storrs campus early Saturday morning.

The university’s emergency personnel responded shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz. The incident took place in front of the University Safety Complex.

The student was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment, where he was reportedly conscious and alert.

“The person was transported from the scene by ambulance and taken by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment,” Reitz said in a statement. “His condition was not available early Saturday, but he was reported as being conscious and alert.”

Interviews with witnesses and videos revealed that the student walked onto the road in front of the moving vehicle, and the driver did not have time to stop. The driver is not affiliated with the university, according to Reitz.

The incident remains under investigation, and the identities of the pedestrian and driver have not yet been released.