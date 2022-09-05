Women’s Soccer: UConn falls to Northeastern 1-0 in first of two road games 

The Huskies fall to No. 17 Xavier Univerisity 0-1 in Morrone Staduim on Oct. 24, 2021. UConn had a number of close chances to score including one in the last seconds of the game. Despite a tough fight, the team was not able to come away with a win on their senior night. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom / The Daily Campus.

In the final minutes of an evenly matched game on Sunday afternoon, the UConn women’s soccer team fell to Northeastern 1-0. “Unlucky” would be the theme of this match as opportunity was more than there for the UConn women, but luck was not on their side as they were unable to find the back of the net throughout the game.

Play was scoreless through the first 45 minutes as UConn goalie Kaitlyn Mahoney made a quick ground save from Northeastern junior forward Rose Kaefer’s right footed shot. However, Northeastern graduate keeper Holland Stam is what kept UConn from having any chances to connect on a shot as she notched nine saves on the day. Stam opened up the day with a comfortable save from a header attempt produced by Connecticut freshman Maddie Carroll in the sixth minute.

Action would remain scoreless in the opening minutes of the second half and would stay that way for the majority of play. Stam continued to make saves, defending her box and keeping cool when off her line. UConn forward Jaydah Bedoya sent one in from outside the 18 yard line around the 61st minute but was deflected by Stam as she laid her body out to make the play. With 19 minutes left in regulation play, Sophie McCarthy sent a header into the box for the UConn Huskies but was denied by Stam once again.

As the clock continued to run down, time was not on the UConn Huskies’ side. UConn forward Jada Konte launched a shot from deep outside the penalty box that was in line with the upper right hand corner of the net but, Stam exhibited her quick reflexes as she was able to get a touch on it, deflecting it up over the net.

What would be the only goal of the game came in the final minutes of regulation play in the 88th minute from Northeastern freshman midfielder Ava Nace getting a touch on a ball sent in from an indirect penalty kick that was deflected off of Kaefer’s shoulder. When asked what her thought process was after the game, Nace said she was “just trying to run towards the net and get a piece of the ball.” This is Nace’s second goal of the early season and first game winner to start off her collegiate career.

Northeastern head coach praised UConn’s early season successes and alluded to its strong presence to start the game but was happy to have the result end in favor of her and the Northeastern seniors as they celebrated them before the start of the game. The Northeastern Huskies are now 3-2-1 as the UConn Huskies now fall to 2-2-1 on the season. The UConn women have their next match on Sunday, Sept. 11 and are set to bounce back

against Central Connecticut State University. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in New Britain, Connecticut.