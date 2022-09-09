Women’s Soccer: Huskies look to bounce back in familiar territory  

The Huskies fall to No. 17 Xavier Univerisity 0-1 in Morrone Staduim on Oct. 24, 2021. UConn had a number of close chances to score including one in the last seconds of the game. Despite a tough fight, the team was not able to come away with a win on their senior night. Photo by Kevin Lindstrom/Daily Campus.

The UConn women’s soccer team is on the road once again this weekend as it looks to get back in the win column after a loss to Northeastern last Sunday. While the women will be traveling, they will not have to make a long trip, as they are remaining in state to take on Central Connecticut State University.

The Blue Devils are currently 2-4 on the season and have not found their rhythm just yet. After a solid 2-0 win against Siena to open up their season, the Blue Devils went on a two game skid at home against Seton Hall and Harvard University. Their losing woes have continued into September as they have also lost their last two games, both being scoreless. Named All-Northeast Conference First Team in 2021, sophomore forward Kristina Kelly will be someone to keep an eye on in the front line as she has scored in both wins thus far.

For the Huskies, Sunday’s matchup will be a small test to see how well they are able to refocus and have a short term memory from the weekend prior. While UConn dominated possession for most of the game against Northeastern, they struggled to find the back of the net. UConn must take that control to the next level and turn it into points against CCSU. Connecticut’s September tour will be rounded out with the opening up of Big East play against Creighton University in two weeks, which means they will have two games to refine their attacking approaches and find their seams earlier on.

Consistent freshman Maddie Carroll, who was just named Big East Freshman of the Week for the second week in a row, has been a strong presence for the Huskies on the attacking line as she continues to create opportunities for the women. She has been averaging over one goal per game. Remaining on the theme of young talent, sophomore midfielder Abbey Jones has been contributing her part and then some as she comes off the bench for the team. She’s played in all five games, only started one, but accumulated seven points (two goals and three assists), most on the team. Astoundingly, she’s only taken three shots all season, all of which were on net. Jones has been making the most out of her opportunities handed to her and should look to continue being the team’s spark plug against CCSU despite her limited role.

The women are currently sitting at exactly .500 after the first five games of the season with a record of 2-2-1. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in New Britain, Connecticut. The game will be broadcasted on NEC Front Row.