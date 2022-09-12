Field Hockey: UConn makes a wild comeback

10/24/2021 Field Hockey by Sofia Sawchuk The Huskies suffer a 2-1 double overtime loss against UMass during a sunny Sunday afternoon matchup on Oct. 24, at the George Sherman Family Sports Complex. Even though UConn dominated most of the game heavily outshooting UMass 24-7 after UConn senior Lindsay Dickinson scored off of a penatly corner early in the game, the Huskies couldn’t find the back of the net. UConn will finish the regular season with a home game against Delaware on Sunday, Oct. 31 at noon.

Every game for the No. 10 University of Connecticut field hockey team comes with a new revelation. Its meeting with No. 24 Delaware was no different: the Huskies showed that they’re legit. After a lacking first three quarters of play on Friday afternoon, UConn found new life when the fourth began, and managed to snatch a win with a score of 4-3.

Coming in, the Huskies had a 3-1 record and were resting up after two games the previous weekend against No. 8 Rutgers and No. 7 Harvard. Though they split the pair, there was certainly a feeling that they could have come into Monday morning with both wins, since their loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights was a 1-0 overtime heartbreaker. Nevertheless, they attempted to set their sights on the game ahead of them.

The Delaware Blue Hens were in a different situation: they had been in the middle of an exact opposite start to that of UConn: a 1-3 record, quickly spiraling downhill. With three straight losses coming in, they needed a solid home victory over an opponent the caliber of the Huskies to feel like they could get their season back on track.

And, for most of the game, Delaware acted accordingly. They put themselves ahead only four minutes into regulation on a goal by Noelle Sabbagh, assisted by Ashlyn Carr. Goalie Lizzie Gaebel kept the Huskies at bay while Sabbagh added another score in the second, assisted by Kiki Oudshoorn, and Carr added a third in the third. With ten minutes left in the entire match, Delaware practically had the match in hand.

Then, the Huskies bit back. In the 50th minute, Madison Dipietro took an assist from Frances Carstens to cut the deficit to two. Less than two minutes later, Juana Garcia took one in for her first goal of the season and UConn’s second. And then, only 40 seconds after that, the Huskies got an equalizer off the stick of Julia Bressler, assisted by Sol Simone. In the span of less than two and a half minutes, the Huskies went from the brink of defeat to neck-and-neck with the Hens in a flurry of offensive aggressiveness. The cracks were showing in Delaware’s armor. By the end of regulation, the Huskies’ dominance, despite them being behind by three only ten in-game minutes prior, shone brightly, as they boasted over 20 shots on goal to the Hens’ four. And the lack of stamina was showing from Delaware, as UConn got a final game-winning goal in off the stick of Simone.

This was quite the thrilling win for the Huskies. It was the kind of victory that demonstrated not only how resilient they are, but also how much potential they have. As a reward for that incredible performance, the Huskies will have yet another week-long break before they take on Old Dominion next Friday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. in Norfolk, Virginia.