Volleyball recap: disappointing weekend in San Diego

12/8/2021 WVBall vs North Florida by Izzi Barton UConn Women’s Volleyball team wins their match 3-1 against the University of North Florida during the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Quarterfinal at Gampel Pavilion on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. They will continue on to a Semifinal match in Indiana, against Valparaiso University on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

UConn women’s volleyball had another disappointing weekend, as it came up short in the USD Invitational. The Huskies had tough competition and were outmatched by their opponents. UConn lost to No. 12 San Diego in the opening match. Seniors Caylee Parker and Madi Whitmire fought hard in the first set, connecting multiple times. The Toreros took set one 25-15. In the second set, Parker threw down a kill to spark the Huskies’ offense. Parker tried her hardest to keep UConn in the game, but the San Diego offense did not let off the gas pedal as they put together 14 kills to take set two by a final score of 25-12. UConn came out hot in the third set, taking an 11-7 lead and forcing San Diego to take a timeout. San Diego took a 22-19 lead, but the Huskies didn’t give up. They went on a three-point run, and the Toreros had to call another timeout. Despite this though San Diego took the third set with a score of 25-22.

In the second game, UConn and Utah faced off. The Huskies tried to keep a grip on Utah, never allowing more than a four-point lead. The Utes went on a three-point run and closed out set one 25-20. In the second set, Utah trailed 18-15, forcing them to take an early timeout. Parker and Jasmine Davis did their best Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan impression, giving UConn the lead as it took the set 25-20. Utah came out strong in the third set taking a 9-1 lead, causing UConn to call a timeout. The Utes extended their lead 20-10 and took the final set 25-14. Despite their efforts, UConn lost in the last set 25-18. Parker had 17 kills, and Taylor Pannell had nine kills.

On a positive note, the Huskies put together a win with a five-set victory over SMU. Davis and Pannell started the match with multiple kills and an ace. The Mustangs went on a three-point run and caused UConn to call a timeout. The Huskies fired back with the help of Allie Garland and Kennadie Jake Turner to take the 23-22 lead. In the second set, Davis and Parker put on a show, combining for 10 total kills. SMU won the set 28-26. The teams split the following two sets, with UConn winning set three 25-19 and SMU taking set four 25-15. UConn combined for 30 kills, and five players had double-digit kills. Whitmire had 37 assists through four sets, and Karly Berkland finished with 23 digs. The Huskies went all the way to a winner-takes-all fifth set for the first time this season. UConn won the set 15-12 as Jasmine Davis finished the match with 16 total kills, a new season high.

The Huskies will prepare for the Dog Pound Challenge which will take place Sept. 16 through Sept. 17.