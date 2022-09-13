Rapid Fire: best fall activity

The illustration features apple picking, pumpkin cookies, and zero-gravity falls. These activities are popular picks and are sure to get you into the fall spirit. Photo by Natalie Grainger/Unsplash

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What’s the best fall-themed activity?

Maddie Papcun, Opinion Editor: The best fall-themed activity has got to be apple picking. It perfectly fills the innate hunter-gatherer desire to find sustenance and provide for your family — and we could all strive to get back to our roots more often. Besides, falling out of an apple tree is a great pastime to begin with, let alone how seasonally-appropriate it is.

Owen Silverman, Weekly Columnist: Objectively, watching Halloween-themed movies is the undisputed winner. A good slasher or perhaps a creepily animated story — whatever floats your spooky boat. And when paired with those chalky Pillsbury sugar cookies with the little pumpkins on them? Divine.

Harrison Raskin, Editor in Chief:

While base jumping, bungee jumping, cliff diving, and skydiving are great fall-themed activities, the best one is definitely induced zero-gravity falls, where a plane dives straight downward and you experience what it’s like floating in space, but within the safety of a plane.

Nell Srinath, Associate Opinion Editor: As the first tinge of orange appears in the New England foliage, I know it’s time to revisit a cherished autumn tradition. I open up the closet and dust off the scarecrow costume, exhilarated for another season of scaring the crows from my precious field.

Riya Venkat, Contributor

If you’re lucky enough to have a local Fall Festival, that’s 100% your best bet to getting a well-rounded feel for the fall season. It’s usually got a solid combination of quintessential fall-themed activities — corn mazes, bobbing for apples, pumpkin carving — you name it! Plus you get to indulge in some signature autumn eats, such as cider, pumpkin pie, and candied apples!

Lucy DeFrancesco, Contributor: Hands down the best fall activity is watching Halloween-themed movies. Steer clear of scary movies and stick to classics like “Hocus Pocus” and “Halloweentown”. Pair one of those great movies with warm apple cider and a pair of fuzzy socks and you have a perfect fall afternoon.