UConn Police Chief Lewis resigns, two interim co-chiefs appointed

Effective Sept. 2, UConn Police Chief Gerald Lewis will be resigned. He will continue working as the vice president of public safety at Columbia University in New York. File photo/The Daily Campus

UConn Police Chief Gerald Lewis has resigned effective Sep. 2. Two interim co-chiefs have been appointed while the search for a new police chief is underway.

Hans Rhynhart, the associate vice president of public safety and chief of police for the University of Connecticut, said that Chief Lewis resigned after accepting a new position at Columbia University.

“Chief Lewis resigned after he accepted the position of vice president of public safety at Columbia University in New York. Chief Lewis felt this was a great opportunity for he and his family and I look forward to his continued success at Columbia,” Rhynhart wrote in an email.

Regarding his resignation, Police Chief Lewis was happy with his time at UConn.

“I have enjoyed my time at UConn and will miss the wonderful interactions with students, faculty, and staff. I am extremely blessed to have worked with the fine men and women of the UConn Police Department and Division of University Safety,” Lewis said in the UConn Today article.

To temporarily take Chief Lewis’s place, two interim co-chiefs have been appointed. File photo/The Daily Campus Deputy Chief Andy Fournier and Deputy Chief Magdalena Silver are the interim co-chiefs. They both served under Chief Lewis when he was hired. File photo/The Daily Campus

Both Deputy Chief Andy Fournier and Deputy Chief Magdalena Silver were appointed as interim co-chiefs by Chief of Police Rhynhart.

“Andy Fournier and Magdalena Silver both served as deputy chiefs under me and then Chief Lewis when he was hired. I asked both Andy and Magdalena to serve as interim co-chiefs of the police department, both accepted. Andy will be the interim chief of administration and Magdalena will be the interim chief of operations. Both are very experienced police leaders who have been with the department for almost 20 years,” Rhynhart wrote.

Rhynhart also says that there are no plans to change the structure of the department after Chief Lewis’ departure.

“There are no plans to change the structure of the department. A search for a new chief will occur, which I anticipate will take several months and not be completed until the spring at the earliest. I have spoken with both Chiefs and our focus right now is to ensure a safe start to the academic year and make this year as successful as possible for our community,” said Rhynhart. “We also want to provide stable leadership to our police department employees, which both chiefs are well positioned to do.”