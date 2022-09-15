EGL annual Fall Fair takes over Fairfield Way 

UConn’s Educational Global Learning program hosts their annual Fall Fair on Fairfield Way this Wednesday, September 14 2022. Study abroad options at UConn ranges across all continents excluding Antarctica. Photo provided by author

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Experiential Global Learning (EGL) hosted its Fall Fair on Fairfield Way from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., allowing students to learn more about the global opportunities offered by the University of Connecticut. The event was focused on promoting abroad, domestic and virtual global programs.

The fair featured past EGL participants, UConn faculty program leaders, affiliate partners and the EGL team of advisors. EGL also had tables hosted by Financial Aid and Office of National Scholarships & Fellowships for Funding Present, Career Development, and Cultural Centers.

Past participants in study abroad programs shared their experiences, as well as the process of applying.

Clara Gomes-Ferres, a seventh-semester communications major and marketing/social media assistant for EGL, spoke about her experience with EGL while applying for study abroad last spring in Florence, Italy.

“I just knew, right off the bat, I wanted to go to Italy because I have never been there and they were really helpful,” Gomes-Ferres said. “They were really helpful in letting me know what were the best options for me financially if I needed it. They let me know [what] my other options were in case I was worried.”

EGL has also been promoting their new Global Passport program that will allow students to receive funding for free passports through nomination. The program is open to all, even for those not planning on studying abroad.

Various study abroad programs exist, from some that only last eight days and others that go for a full academic year. The fair featured programs that start during the winter, summer and spring break, as well as the traditional spring and fall semesters.

Tables like those of the Academics Internship Experts provided further information on global internships. Stephania Korenovsky, a third-semester healthcare management major, spoke about her experience stopping by.

“I visited Academics Internship Experts because I already knew I wanted to pursue it,” Korenovsky said. “I learned that after you apply, you have an interview with the consulting group, and you give them three possible industries you are interested in. I have to do a CV rather than a resume because it is all European-based. I never learned that from their website and only found out when speaking to them.”

Although the fair is now over, EGL still offers multiple ways to learn about global opportunities. During the week of Nov. 14, EGL will host its “Summer Showcase” event, and display summer programs. Events and student information sessions are hosted by EGL all year round.

Laura Hills, associate director of EGL, discussed the importance of the fair via email:

“EGL works with students from all majors, strategizing with them on how to incorporate their academics into a program, leveraging their financial aid and discussing scholarship opportunities,” Hills said. “We tell students to come see us as early as they can in their time here at UConn. It makes it that much more feasible for them to find the right program for them.”

For those who were unable to attend the fair, more information is on the EGL website or visit their office in Rowe 117.