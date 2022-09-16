UConn ranks top 10 in Niche’s “Best College Athletics in America”

The University of Connecticut has ranked in the top 10 “Best college athletics in America” for the year 2023 according to Niche, securing the No. 8 spot.

Niche is a college and school ranking website aiming to help students and families enroll in the school that is right for them. Niche boasts “in depth profiles on every school and college in America, over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools,” according to their website.

According to Niche’s website, “each year over 27 million students use Niche to research, apply to, and confirm their enrollment” and “one in two college-bound seniors has created a profile to manage their search.”

UConn ranked No. 8 for athletics out of 1,453 schools, receiving a grade of “A+.” Niche scores schools through a grading system. “Grades are assigned based on how each school performs compared to all other schools included in the ranking by using the normal distribution of grades and z-scores,” the website reports.

“The Best College Athletics ranking is based on student reviews and statistics for number of national championships, athletic department revenue, strength of conference, and athletic participation rate,” per the Niche website. Niche confirms that “statistics obtained from the U.S. Department of Education represent the most recent data available, as self-reported by the colleges.”

Some of the factors considered in the ranking include student surveys on athletics, average head coach salary, women’s basketball national championships and total athletic division revenue. These are obtained from various sources including the U.S. Department of Education, Wikipedia and self-reports from Niche users.

With particular strength in basketball, UConn has won 11 Division 1 women’s basketball national championships and four men’s Division 1 basketball national championships as per the NCAA.

On Niche’s ranking, UConn comes out above schools such as Villanova University, The Ohio State University and University of Texas at Austin.

UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz cited the dedication of students and coaches to the program for this achievement.

“It’s no surprise to see our athletics program listed among the top institutions in the nation. UConn’s successes on the playing fields and in the classroom are a testament to the endless hard work and dedication of our world-class students-athletes and coaches.”

Reitz took note as to what this achievement would mean for students.

“With state-of-the-art facilities that rank among the finest in the country, we believe our program will continue to capture championships and be tremendous ambassadors for our university.”