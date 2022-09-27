Board of Trustees to appoint new UConn president Wednesday

By Grace McFadden and Zachary Wisnefsky

File photo/The Daily Campus

UConn will vote to appoint its 17th President during the Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday morning.

The university announced the scheduled vote Tuesday evening. This is the conclusion of a several month long search for the president which started in January 2022 following the resignation of Interim President Andrew Agwunobi.

Radenka Maric was selected as the interim president in February 2022. Prior to that, Agwunobi was the interim for less than an academic year following the departure of Thomas Katsouleas. Agwunobi stepped down on February 20th, 2022 to become Humana’s President of Home Business Solutions.

Katsouleas left the university in 2020 after less than a year as president. Some sources have hinted the decision came on the heels of conflicts with the board of trustees.

The university held “listening sessions” with students, faculty, and staff in April 2022. This was anticipated to be followed by a ‘quiet period’ when the Advisory Search Committee and the Board of Trustees interviewed finalists.

The hiring process was a three-pronged approach, led by Parker Executive Search, a management consulting firm, the Advisory Search Committee and the Steering Committee.

Parker Executive Search has consulted on several professional searches, including for the U.S. Olympic Team, the NCAA and several state universities, including University of Oregon and the University of Delaware.

The Advisory Search Committee and Steering Committee are chaired by Daniel Toscano, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The President will be voted on by the Board of Trustees this morning. The meeting will take place in Wilbur Cross at 9 AM.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be added as this story develops.