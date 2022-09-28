UConn appoints Radenka Maric as next president

The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint Interim President Radenka Maric as the seventeenth president of the university. Maric has been the interim president of the university since February 2022.

The recommendation was announced by chairman of the board Dan Toscano Wednesday morning during the board of trustees meeting.

“We as a board have the utmost confidence in her to advance our priorities and achieve our aspirations,” said Toscano.

This decision came after the board of trustees voted on a recommendation from the presidential search committee. Prior to the vote occurring, the trustees voiced their support for the decisions.

“What has most impressed me about Radenka — beyond her incredible command of really everything — is her unwavering commitment to students,” said UConn trustee Jeanine Gouin.

Gouin was not the only trustee to emphasize Maric’s involvement with student life.

“She understands the importance of supporting students in all ways: mentally, physically, through mentorship and leadership,” said West Hartford Mayor and trustee Shari Cantor.

Both student trustees, undergraduate Damani Douglas and graduate Josh Crow, endorsed the choice as well.

“We have not just found the next president, but more importantly, we have found the right president,” said Undergraduate Trustee Damani Douglas.

Before becoming the interim president, Maric served at the university as the UConn vice president for research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The last time UConn had a full president was June 2020, when Thomas Katsouleas resigned. After Katsouleas, former UConn Health President Andrew Agwunobi became interim president before resigning in December 2021 to take a position at Humana. He served until February 2022, when Maric replaced him as interim president.

This is the culmination of a months-long search by the presidential search committee. From 150 candidates, the presidential search committee narrowed the pool to nine finalists, a group composed of four sitting presidents, four provosts, and one dean.

Three finalists were selected and two were interviewed this week by the full presidential search committee as well as the Board of Trustees.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be added as this story develops.