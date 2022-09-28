UConn graduate continues radio show after 3-year pause  

WHUS is UConn’s own radio station broadcasting on 91.7 FM at 4,400 watts to Connecticut, southern Massachusetts and western Rhode Island. After a three-year pause due to COVID, Nicholas Lajara has brought back the Nick and Lex Show. Photo by Grace McFadden/The Daily Campus

A University of Connecticut Class of 2020 graduate has continued a radio show at WHUS after a three-year pause due to COVID.

The radio show, called the Nick and Lex Show, began in 2019 and was hosted by Nicholas Lajara, a seventh-semester general studies major at the time, alongside his cousin Alexis Feliciano, who was the show’s DJ.

According to Lajara, the radio show started as a hip hop show meant to recognize musical artists at UConn.

“We started the show primarily to spotlight our friends on campus who were singers [and] rappers,” Lajara said in an email.

When it ran three years ago, guests often told stories about themselves and discussed controversial topics. Just as back then, Lajara says no topics are off-limits on the show.

“We are still keeping the mantra that no topics are off limits because it’s important…to discuss anything and everything,” he said. “I learned so much about a wide range of topics that I had no knowledge of at UConn [when the show ran in 2019] and I am so thankful for that.”

“Our dream is to one day host a show at the UConn theater for students and have performances for artists on campus.” Nicholas Lajara, host of the Nick and Lex show

Though he graduated in 2020, Lajara says he still has a lot of love for UConn and its student organizations.

“I love UConn with all my heart,” Lajara added. “It was an honor to be there and to work in radio, and that feeling [is] still there. Even as I have graduated, that studio is home and I hope I can build a radio community from the ground up.”

The show began earlier this month, and episodes will continue to come out on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. To hear the show, listeners can visit whus.org and click on FM 1, or they can tune into the radio on 91.7 FM, Lajara says. The station is live in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Lajara said he hopes to make the show well known and popular among students on campus.

“My goal is for our show to become the most known show on campus and to be easily recognizable,” he said. “Our dream is to one day host a show at the UConn theater for students and have performances for artists on campus.”